Health Department announces restructuring in Medianeira Health

The Health Department of Medianeira announced this Wednesday afternoon (1st) the Outsourcing of the 24-hour UPA to OSS IAG Health, which from this date takes over the services of the unit.

As a result, the professionals who worked at the UPA were reassigned to the Health Units, thus making it possible to extend the hours of the UBS Centro, Jardim Irene and Belo Horizonte, which will be open until 8 pm, as well as the Basic Pharmacy.

The official announcement was made at a press conference attended by Mayor Antonio França, Health Secretary Rosangela Fiametti Zanchett and OS Third Party Manager Juan Carlos Dias.

Management of the 24-hour UPA will be carried out by IAG Saúde (Institute of Support for Public Management), contracted through an administrative process that selected the Social Health Organization duly qualified to carry out the management, operation, maintenance and execution of health actions and services. at the UPA 24-hour Emergency Care Unit Cabo Diego Gugel de Araujo, in close cooperation with the Municipal Health Department and other SUS bodies.

About IAG Health:

Instituto de Apoio a Gestão Pública, CNPJ 07.264.707/0001-54 of Londrina-PR, is a non-profit social organization whose purpose is to maintain, manage and develop establishments for the provision of health services.

It works in municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul with management of various sectors of public health and management of UPAs in Vacaria-RS, Tramandaí-RS, Maquiné-RS, among others.