Health discloses first case of dengue contamination in Guarapuava

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health

The first confirmation of an autochthonous case in the municipality occurred in a 30-year-old woman in the Boqueirão neighborhood. She caught classic dengue

Dengue - Aedes aegypti mosquito

The woman caught classic dengue, type 1 (Image: Reproduction/Freepik)

Guarapuava recorded the first autochthonous case of dengue in a 30-year-old woman. She caught classical dengue (Den-1) and lives in the Boqueirão neighborhood. That is, this is the first contamination that occurred within the municipality. That’s because, in the other five cases that were registered in the city, the contaminated came from other states.

According to the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), there are seven more suspected cases and 77 have already tested negative for the virus in Guarapuava. according to 40th Epidemiological Reportreleased this Tuesday (31), there were 33 more confirmations in the 5th Regional Health, which is headquartered in the municipality.

Pitanga recorded 18 more positive cases and reached 366 confirmations. In addition, there are four more suspects. Foz do Jordão recorded nine more cases and is investigating 31. Laranjal has reported seven more cases, confirmed three and is investigating four. Nova Laranjeiras had two positive cases and three are still under investigation.

IN PARANA

According to the weekly dengue bulletin, released by Sesa, there were six more deaths from the disease in Paraná. Thus, the State totals 38 deaths in this epidemiological period, which began on August 1 and should continue until July 2022.

Finally, 11,597 new cases were recorded, an increase of 17.14% compared to the previous week’s bulletin numbers. There are 79,252 confirmations of the disease and 127,466 probable cases. Of the 382 municipalities that registered dengue notifications, 340 confirmed the disease, and in 304 of them there are autochthonous cases, that is, dengue was contracted in the patient’s municipality of residence.

