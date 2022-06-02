Health unit employees who attended Genivaldo Santos will be heard by the PF in Sergipe | Sergipe

This Wednesday (1st), employees of the health unit who attended Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, who died after being approached by federal road police, will be heard by the Federal Police, at the Judge Luiz Magalhães Forum, in Umbaúba (SE). The information was confirmed by the family’s defense attorney.

The victim’s nephew, Wallison de Jesus, Genivaldo’s widow, Maria Fabiana dos Santos, and his sister, Damarise de Jesus Santos and other people who witnessed the action were already heard on Tuesday.

After giving evidence, Wallison said he is confident with the next steps of the investigation. “I reported the whole event and I am confident that the police work will be done. I want their arrest, I want them to pay for the crimes they have done.”

According to him, the family has not yet received any assistance from the Federal Highway Police.

Prosecutors from the Federal Public Ministry will accompany the hearings.

Timeline: Man dies of asphyxiation by tear gas in car

This Monday (30), members of the Brazilian Bar Association in Sergipe (OAB/SE) met with a team from the Federal Highway Police to demand transparency and speed in the investigations. A letter requesting the temporary arrests of the federal highway police officers involved in the death of was also filed by lawyers for the victim’s family, at the Federal Police headquarters.

Fantastic confirms identity of federal highway police officers investigated for death in Sergipe

Kleber Nascimento Freitas, Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento and William de Barros girl were identified as the federal highway agents involved in the action that caused the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38 years old, on the BR-101, in the municipality of Umbaúba (SE). The information was shown by the report of Fantástico this Sunday (29), which stated that they are being investigated in an internal disciplinary process. Those cited could not be reached to discuss the matter.

A bulletin released by the Federal Highway Police last Friday (26) reported that agents used pepper spray and tear gas, after the approached showed resistance. The text also mentioned that the outcome of the situation would have been a fatality, unrelated to the police action.

Three days after the release of part of the bulletin, the PRF said that it did not agree with the measures adopted by the police during the approach and cited “indignation” at what had happened.

On Saturday (28), the Federal Police delegate responsible for the investigation confirmed that during the investigation of the vehicle used by the police, substances similar to a tear gas grenade were found.

See the chronology of events:

At around 11 am on May 25, Genivaldo was approached by three road police officers at km 180 of the BR-101, in Umbaúba; according to a statement recorded in the police report (BO), the agents stopped him for not wearing a helmet while driving a motorcycle;

Images taken by popular people show when agents ask him to put his hands on his head and spread his legs for the magazine;

The victim’s nephew, Wallison de Jesus, says he warned the police that his uncle had mental disorders. Also according to him, the agents found a card of a controlled drug in the pocket of his uncle, who had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia for about 20 years. Also according to the family, Genivaldo was retired due to this condition.

Wallison reports that the uncle got nervous and asked what he had done to be approached. In the OR, the police say that he kept running his hand around his waist and pockets and did not obey his orders and that, therefore, they had to restrain him. According to agents, the first resources were pepper spray and tear gas.

A video shows when one of the agents tries to immobilize Genivaldo with his legs around his neck. On the floor, he is handcuffed and his feet are bound.

Then, Genivaldo is placed in the trunk of the PRF car, which has the windows closed. The police pour gas and close the compartment. Genivaldo struggles, his feet sticking out of the trunk, as the police press on the door.

In the police report, the police say that the man had a “sudden illness” on the way to the police station and was taken to the José Nailson Moura Hospital, in the municipality, where he died around 1 pm.

The body was collected by the Legal Medical Institute of Sergipe and arrived in Aracaju at 4:58 pm. A report from the agency points out that Genivaldo died of mechanical asphyxia and acute respiratory failure.

At around 18:00, the Federal Highway Police spoke, informing that they had opened a procedure to investigate the case, which is also being investigated by the Civil and Federal Police. The Federal Public Ministry in Sergipe is also following the investigations.

Genivaldo’s body was buried in Umbaúba around 11 am the following day, May 26. He left a wife and an eight-year-old son.

In the late afternoon, the PRF reported on the removal of the agents involved.

What experts say about the action

A 2010 ordinance, which regulates the use of police force, and a 2014 law, which disciplines the use of instruments of lesser offensive potential by public security agents, were not respected by agents of the Federal Highway Police of Sergipe during an approach that ended in death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38 years old. The statement was made by the executive director of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, Samira Bueno.

“The use of pepper spray as an instrument with less offensive potential is common among the police, usually to dissipate crowds, but it should never be done indoors or for prolonged periods on a person. Its misuse can lead to death”, said Samira Bueno to g1 this Thursday (26).

According to Interministerial Ordinance No. 4,226, of 2010, the use of force by public security agents should be guided by international documents for the protection of human rights and shall obey the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, moderation and expediency.

The document also determines the qualification procedures for the use of each type of firearm or instrument of lesser offensive potentialwhich includes technical, psychological, physical assessment and specific training, with periodic review. No security professional should carry an instrument of lesser offensive potential for which he is not properly qualified.

In addition, the text states that the recruitment and selection criteria for public security agents should take into account the psychological profile necessary to deal with stressful situations and the use of force and firearms.

According to the technical note released by the Brazilian Public Security Forum, “the death of Genivaldo Jesus Santos shocked Brazilian society by the level of its brutality, exposing the institution’s unpreparedness to ensure that its agents obey basic approach procedures that guide the work of security forces in Brazil”.

Law 13,060, which regulates the use of instruments of lesser offensive potential by public security agents across the country, determines, in article 3, that “training courses for public security agents must include program content that enables them to use non-lethal instruments”.