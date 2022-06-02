Home birth and the importance of this choice for health – Oeste Goiano

Poliana Macedo, Midwife and Obstetric Nurse, in photo by Lizi Dalenogari

Poliana Macedo, Midwife and Obstetric Nurse, within the program of Suave Mente, an art therapy festival promoted by Toca , addresses humanized childbirth.

Next, text by Poliana Macedo

Home birth is a reality of the past, but if we analyze it, we can see that not long ago, our grandmothers, people over 60 years old, were born at home by the hands of traditional midwives, who were women who learned from older women to help at the time of childbirth, all over the world. The migration of childbirth to the hospital environment, leaving a family event, changed the care model, becoming a technical moment performed by professionals who were mostly male doctors.

This change of scenario, of care model, brought with it a certain disempowerment for the woman in relation to the birth process, she stopped believing that she can, that her body is perfect being made for this. They began to believe that they needed technical help to do this, an excessive fear of normal birth was created, believing that this form was harmful. The new, more technical assistance modality began to be disseminated as the best and safest way to conceive a baby that had arrived to save lives. What we can’t deny, a cesarean surgery can save lives. The problem is that the clinical indication for this type of procedure is at most 15%, while the reality in our region is more than 90% of surgical deliveries performed outside of labor, contrary to all the scientific evidence that proves the importance of labor, for the health of both the woman and the baby.

This assistance within a hospital model, most of the time, does not respect the physiology of the birthing process. The birth hormones do not flow through the body of the woman and the baby, giving rise to a technocratic, interventionist and, most of the time, disrespectful care for the body of the woman and the baby.

Today, there is a model of assistance all over the world that rescues natural childbirth, to give women back their protagonism in relation to their childbirth. Where your choices matter, and the most important person in this scenario, is not the professional and the institution, but the woman, the family. The hormones present in labor make it happen safely, respectfully, gently and consequently bring satisfaction to the mother.

This natural process provides better physical, mental health and emotional control for the mother and baby, as it is lovingly directed, thus dispensing, in most of these events, with totally unnecessary techniques and interventions.