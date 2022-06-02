How about having blueberry fruit in your backyard? Find out how and discover its health benefits

Novo Hamburgo, June 1, 2022, by Jones Backes – A blueberry fruitalso known as blueberry and with the scientific name of Vaccinium myrtillus, It is a different fruit that stands out for its blue color and for the various nutrients that are very good for health.

Very common in the United States and Canada, the blueberry fruit arrived in Brazil a few years ago and gained prominence for its medicinal properties and taste reminiscent of grapes. And that is our topic for today. So, to know more about this fruit, keep reading and check it out.

Have you ever tried the blueberry fruit. Learn more about it and its health benefits

Today, Agro Notícias will talk about the health benefits of this fruit, so come with us and see why you should start consuming it. This fruit is full of nutrients and minerals such as fiber, water, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and anthocyanins. In addition, it also has a high content of vitamins A, C and K that promote health and prevent various diseases.

Very versatile, you can consume the blueberry fruit in natura, in juices, vitamins, sweet and savory dishes or even through teas. All these ways guarantee the protection of the heart and liver, with the reduction of bad cholesterol and fat accumulation. In addition, this fruit also helps control blood pressure and blood insulin levels, as well as promoting memory and brain health.

And the benefits of blueberry fruit don’t stop there. With a delicious acidic and sweet taste, it improves well-being and mood, protects the body from flu, colds and free radical damage and even fights urinary infections. It also prevents eye diseases and, for practitioners of physical activities, this fruit helps in muscle recovery.

Can I plant it in my backyard? find it out

Despite being native to cold climates, blueberry fruit can be grown in your backyard very easily and simply. For this, as Victória Santos puts it in her text of November 16, 2021, published on the Tecno Notícias website, prepare a pot with a sandy, clayey, acidic, well-drained substrate rich in organic matter. Put some seeds and cover with soil, watering daily until sprouting, avoiding excesses.

With the roots strong, keep the plant in a place with direct sunlight and protected from winds. The soil should always be moist, fluffy, with good aeration and drainage. In this way and with these precautions, the harvest of blueberry fruit it will occur in about two years and you will enjoy all the benefits that this fruit offers, in addition to the delicious taste.

