Ibaneis announces 4th dose of covid-19 vaccine for those over 50

posted on 01/06/2022 12:25

The governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (1/6), in a post on social media, the authorization of the vaccination of the fourth dose against covid-19 for people over 50 years old. and health workers. According to the governor, the immunization of residents of the federal capital who fit this profile starts next Friday (3/6).


Vaccination posts will still be announced by the Health Department of the Federal District. Authorization for the benefited age group occurs 25 days after the start of vaccination for those over 60, which started on May 6. According to the vaccinometer of the Department of Health (SES-DF), 133,241 residents of the Federal District have already taken the fourth booster dose.


The most recent epidemiological bulletin did not report deaths due to covid-19, this Tuesday (31/5). The document is released by the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF) on working days, around 5 pm. Even with the positive cut, the country’s capital accounts for 11,691 deaths from the virus.

Regarding those diagnosed, in the last 24 hours more than 2 thousand cases were confirmed by the folder. In all, 710,694 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. On the other hand, the moving averages, based on the survey carried out by the Correio, show that the number of infections is 1,396, which represents an increase of 298% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths is at 0.6, which shows a drop of 66% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.

