It makes no sense to debut games on services, says Take-Two

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, was again asked what he thinks of subscription services in video games and repeated that for his company, it makes no sense to debut games on services.

Zelnick spoke with GamesIndustry and repeated that launching a catalog on services is one thing, debuting new products is another.

“We support several subscription services and I like to do so. Our skepticism revolves around releasing flagship console products on launch day on a service,” says Zelnick.

“For us it doesn’t make any sense because, in economic terms, we think that consumers are not ready to pay for this, why would they be? And we cannot afford to turn our business inside out in a way that makes no economic sense.”

Zelnick says there will always be a cross between what the consumer wants and what the publisher can do, “and it doesn’t make sense to do that with top properties, in my opinion. I think Sony is at least in agreement with us, because they’ve already been told.”

However, Zelnick says things may change in the future and even vary from game to game, but most of all they will support consumers wherever they are.