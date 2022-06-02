“it’s a make-believe” – Extraderondonia.com.br

Speechless, the controversial radio broadcaster Júlio César Silva sent to the newsroom of Rondônia Extra a video in which he criticizes the service at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), which in recent months has become a reason for complaints among the population and discussions by parliamentarians in the tribune of the Chamber of Vilhena.

In the video, the communicator draws attention to the health problem of a housewife, considers the health unit to be “make believe” and reveals that there is a lack of medication to reverse cardiac arrest, stating that six people have died due to lack of of the remedy.

“In Vilhena, there are UPAs that are not UPAs. See this absurdity that is this UPA that is not UPA. This lady entered the unit with a broken leg, spent 4 hours in the UPA without receiving blood, without receiving serum, with chest pain. They said that this is normal and sent him to the Regional Hospital. She had a punctured lung. Six died of a heart attack because she doesn’t have the medicine to reverse the cardiac arrest”, she complains.

For Julinho, the solution is to end the outsourcing of the unit and criticizes Mayor Eduardo Japonês (PSC). “The solution is to end this outsourcing. This was done to make money. I’ve never seen a hospital to spend a year under renovation. It’s cowardice of this mayor with this here. UPA that is not UPA, a make-believe and the people dying”, he concluded.

SECRETARY GIVES VERSION OF THE CASE

The report of Rondônia Extra heard the version of the municipal secretary of Health, José Aparecido, who expressed himself through the text below:

“The radio commentator’s assertion that the patient spent four hours in the UPA awaiting treatment is false. Her entry, as the documents show, took place at 11:30 am, after a traffic accident. The woman arrived directly at the Emergency Room, brought by the Fire Department, therefore receiving immediate care. Despite the severity of the trauma, she was oriented, conscious with a Glasgow scale of 15/15.

An x-ray was requested immediately and medication was administered, with consequent orthopedic hospitalization. at 2:30 pm, therefore, three hours after her entry into the UPA, she was transferred to the Vilhena Regional Hospital. The unit provided care normally, where an image exam was performed, but, according to the direction of the HRV, the family chose to take the patient to Cacoal, against medical recommendation, evading the hospital before the doctors could complete the necessary investigation that the case required.

Regarding deaths, the number of six deaths from infarction is also false. There were three occurrences of infarction in patients who arrived at the ECU alive: one arrived with cardiac arrest, another was widely reported in the press and the third was already elderly with additional complications. A fourth occurrence was just receiving a lifeless patient, who died before arriving at the ECU due to a heart attack.

There is no lack of medication for resuscitation and no lack of drugs that endanger the lives of patients in the 24-hour UPA.

It is also false that the Regional Hospital is closed. The entrance just changed sides, now being made through the back, next to the Kidney Institute. The HRV continues to carry out hospitalizations normally in all its wards, as before, including the ICU, male and female ward, obstetrics, maternity, isolation areas, exams and other sectors. The emergency room was moved to the UPA because the renovation is in this wing, but care continues to be provided”.