IUD: myths and truths about the contraceptive method – Sade

Data from the Ministry of Health (MS) reveal that only 1.9% of women in the fertile period use the IUD in Brazil (photo: LJNovaScotia/Pixabay) The intrauterine device, popularly known as IUD, contrary to what many think, is a safe, efficient and reversible contraceptive method. It can be found in the public health network and, even in the private system, with great cost-benefit. However, data from the Ministry of Health (MS) reveal that only 1.9% of women in the fertile period use the IUD in Brazil. The reason for the low adherence is associated with the lack of information and the huge number of doubts that exist about the method.

With that in mind, Renato de Oliveira, gynecologist and obstetrician at Criognesis, brings the main myths and truths on the subject and clarifies frequent doubts that permeate the use of the intrauterine device.

The device can impair fertility

Myth. “As long as the woman continues with regular and appropriate gynecological follow-up, pregnancy can occur normally. The device only makes pregnancy impossible while it is being used and, by removing it, the patient can become pregnant naturally already in the next menstrual cycle”, she informs. .

IUD fattening

Myth. The specialist explains that the IUD does not cause weight gain or cause any change in appetite, as it does not use hormones to function. “Only the IUD with hormones have a certain risk of causing this type of body change. However, each case must be evaluated individually. Today, there are several exams capable of making an efficient mapping, in this sense”, he says.



Not suitable for all cases

Truth. “Like all forms of contraception, the device also has some restrictions. Women who have any malformation in the uterus, very small uterus or recent uterine infections should not use the device. It is also not suitable for women who have not yet started their sex life”, she explains.



100% safe

Myth. Renato de Oliveira comments that, like other contraceptive methods, the IUD does not rule out 100% the probability of pregnancy. Despite the very high efficiency rate, which varies between 99.5% for copper and 99.8% for hormonal ones, it is essential to be aware that it is possible to get pregnant even using the device, since the failure rate of the device varies from 0.2 to 0.8%.

It is normal to feel discomfort or pain after placement

Truth. “In the first month, the IUD can cause some discomfort because it is not yet fully accommodated inside the body. However, in case of very severe pain or if these signs do not go away after the period, it is necessary to go back to the doctor to check if the implantation of the device was performed correctly”, he concludes.