Joss Stone sings for 4,000 people in an all-you-can-eat show full of improvisation in SP | Song

Time passes, but Joss Stone’s voice continues to impact. In 2023, she will complete 20 years of career, but the high notes and typical neosoul games that made her a star continue to draw attention.

Thinking about hits, there is great difficulty in scoring hits as expressive as “Super Duper Love”, from the beginning of her career, but what the English singer does on stage is no joke.

Barefoot as usual, Joss took the stage at Espaço Unimed, this Wednesday (1st), loose and happy to sing for 4 thousand people.

Céu opened with the presentation of the album “Um Gosto de Sol”, after KT Tunstall canceled the visit at the last minute due to health reasons.

2 of 4 Joss Stone in São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Strabelli/Espaço Unimed Joss Stone in São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Strabelli/Espaço Unimed

Joss has been to Brazil five other times and for much bigger shows, like Rock in Rio 2011, but the smaller audience didn’t seem to be a problem.

Right after opening with “Free Me”, Joss looked at the audience as if she couldn’t believe everyone was there. Effect of the pandemic or a charminho to conquer the guys even more?

She ditches hippie dresses and wears an elegant silver long one. The rugs continue as a traditional scenography on stage.

The tour is from her eighth studio album, “Never Forget My Love”, with more romantic songs, released in February, and she is serious about showing the new music.

After singing the title track, the Englishwoman jokes with the audience: “Have you heard the album? How cute!”.

“Oh to Be Loved by you” is another of the new wave and is dedicated to her boyfriend Cody DaLuz, who is a musician and former US military. They had their first child, Violet, a year ago.

Improvisation and relaxation

3 of 4 Joss Stone improvises to meet fan requests at a show in São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed Joss Stone improvises to answer requests from fans at a show in São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed

At ease, Joss has a cup of tea like the good Englishwoman she is, while chatting with the audience between songs. This calm and mature phase was also clear in the interview with g1 before the show.

Joss Stone comes to Brazil in a happy phase after beating English ‘Masked Singer’ as sausage

It is in this atmosphere that requests from the audience begin to emerge, such as “Teardrops”, from the album “The Soul Sessions. Vol 2”, from 2012.

“I didn’t remember a single word of this song earlier today, but we can try… If it goes wrong, that’s okay, that’s life,” he says calmly.

She asks for help from the crowd and, with the first verse, remembers everything and sings as if the song had never left the setlist.

It’s clear that Joss is happy and enjoying the show, so much so that she changes the order of the repertoire and doesn’t mind saying that she’ll arrange “the next one” with the musicians right away. Nothing like an efficient band around.

4 of 4 Joss Stone at a show in São Paulo this Wednesday (1st) — Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed Joss Stone at a show in São Paulo this Wednesday (1st) — Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed

“The Love We Had”, from the same album, is another request that Joss promptly answers, but this time a capella and shows, once again, why she stood out in the market with this big voice singing neosoul in the early 2000s.

Then she goes back to looking at the setlist and taking everything that was programmed. “Huum, you don’t need this one, nor this one”, she says until she attacks with “Super Duper Love”, her biggest hit.

She even does a medley of soul covers with “Midnight Train”, “Say a Little Player” and “Man’s World”, another moment where the band stands out, and ends with “You Had Me”, “Music” and ” Right To Be Wrong” no encore.