Light instead of electricity to split water and produce hydrogen

Structural models of the two clusters that allow the division of water into O2 and H2 through light energy.

Photocatalytic separation of water

Hydrogen is a clean fuel par excellence, being able to directly generate electricity in fuel cells or be simply burned – always releasing only water as a by-product.

The problem is that most hydrogen today is produced by reforming natural gas, leaving very dirty footprints behind.

Solar hydrogen and artificial photosynthesis are on the way, both using solar energy to electrolyze water, but they still can’t meet our enormous energy demands.

Now, a new route to obtain green hydrogen has just been created by the teams of professors Alexey Cherevan and Dominik Eder, from the Vienna University of Technology in Austria.

The new process is called “photocatalytic water separation”. The term “photo” points to the use of light – and it could be sunlight – to activate low-cost catalysts that break down water molecules, separating them into hydrogen and oxygen.

Although everything has only been demonstrated on a laboratory scale, the team sees no fundamental barriers to scaling the technology to operate on a large scale.

With the process understood in detail, work will now focus on scaling up hydrogen production.

Oxygen route and hydrogen route

“Actually, to be able to split water using light, you need to solve two tasks at the same time,” explains Professor Cherevan. “We have to think about oxygen and hydrogen. The oxygen atoms in the water must be transformed into O molecules. two and the remaining hydrogen ions – which are just protons – must be transformed into H molecules two .”

The solution found by the team does both: Inorganic nanoparticles, formed by just a few atoms, are anchored to a support surface containing light-absorbing materials, such as titanium oxide.

The team’s great achievement was patiently obtaining the precise combination of these agglomerates and the semiconductor supports to obtain exactly the desired behavior: Water and light enter and oxygen and hydrogen molecules leave. The nanoparticles responsible for the oxidation of oxygen are composed of cobalt, tungsten and oxygen, while nanoparticles of sulfur and molybdenum proved to be especially suitable for the creation of hydrogen molecules.

“Titanium oxide is light-sensitive, that was well known,” said Cherevan. “The energy of the absorbed light leads to the creation of free electrons and free positive charges in the titanium oxide. These charges then allow the clusters of atoms sitting on this surface to facilitate the splitting of water into oxygen and hydrogen.”

Now that the selected materials have been proven to be truly suitable for splitting water, the next step will be to further fine-tune the exact structure for even greater efficiencies.

In the long term, according to the team, the process they developed could also be used to produce more complicated molecules using the concept of artificial photosynthesis. It may even be possible to use the energy of solar radiation to produce hydrocarbons using carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and water, which can then be used for other applications.

