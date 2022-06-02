Marathon and urinary incontinence: What is the relationship? | Drauzio Varella











Medium and high impact exercise can increase the risk of incontinence. Learn how to strengthen the pelvic floor and prevent urine leakage.

everyone knows that the Physical activity brings infinite benefits for our health in general. It improves mood, sleep, conditioning, strength and even helps in the prevention of a number of diseases. But it is very important that certain exercises are done with professional guidance and taking certain precautions.

It is the case of marathon – 42 km distance race. Because it is an impact exercise, long-distance running can increase the risk of urinary incontinence by exertion, in which pee leaks after some effort, such as coughing or sneezing.

Urinary leakage is a frequent complaint among runners, but there are ways to circumvent this problem.

What is the relationship between exercise and urinary loss?

According to Aletha Caetano, a doctor in exercise and women’s health and a specialist in pelvic floor, the occurrence of urinary incontinence in women who practice sports is multifactorial. Therefore, factors such as hormonal dysfunctions, gestational history, posture, muscle tone, hydration, excessive training, lack of pelvic floor training, among others, must be taken into account.

“Running is considered a medium-impact exercise for the pelvic floor, and urine leakage may be more related to fatigue than the impact of exercise,” Aletha explains. This is what can happen in the marathon, considering that it is an exercise that demands long-term effort.

“High-impact exercises are described as team sports and artistic gymnastics. They can weaken the pelvic floor, when it and other associated structures are not prepared for the repetitive demand”, he adds.

Therefore, it is essential to know your own body and prepare it before practicing an impact physical activity.

See also: 3 ways to treat urine leaks

Is it possible to train with urinary incontinence?

Sport will not always cause urinary loss, but practice can worsen this situation. However, it is not necessary to stop training because of urinary incontinence. The ideal is to seek specialized guidance and strengthen the pelvic floor to avoid – or at least soften – urine leaks.

“If the woman is already losing urine, she should inform her trainer so that the professional can investigate whether the training can be reorganized and implemented in order to improve the symptoms and prevent their worsening. In addition, she should see a pelvic physical therapist for an assessment of her pelvic floor muscles. Both professionals should establish a dialogue with each other, to better serve the female runner”, says the specialist.

How to strengthen the pelvic floor

As mentioned above, pelvic physiotherapy is an important ally in the treatment of urinary incontinence, as it promotes a kind of pelvic floor rehabilitation.

In addition to the specific training of the pelvic floor muscles, Aletha emphasizes that the physical education professional responsible for monitoring the runner must provide safe and adequate training, always considering the pelvic floor in the dynamics of the movement being performed. “This will imply different specificities, such as the proper way of breathing during physical exercise”, explains the specialist.

Remember that even if urinary leakage is not normal, the problem should not be a cause for shame. Currently, there are several alternatives to treat the condition. Seek assistance to find out what is most suitable in your case. In mild cases, even some habit changes can help, such as controlling fluid intake and more trips to the bathroom throughout the day.

While the issue is not resolved, to do activities with more comfort, specific absorbents for urinary incontinence can be used, which prevent leakage.

Content produced in partnership with the Tena Brasil brand.

See also: Pelvic physiotherapy for what? | Quick Tips #04