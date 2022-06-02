Meet the cell phone with a 21,000 mAh battery, which lasts for a week

THE drums is one of the most important features when buying a new smartphone, and currently brands like Samsung offer great options with up to 7,000 mAh. However, a small Chinese company went further and revealed a device with an incredible 21,000 mAhdesigned for stay a week away from the outlet.

Known as the Oukitel WP19, this smartphone is possibly the most robust option when it comes to power autonomy. Manufacturer Oukitel claims the device can handle 36 hours of video, 123 hours of music playback, 122 hours of calls and about tthree months on standby.

The WP19 is compatible with reverse loading and supports a charger up to 27Wwhich should take about four hours to reach 100% on mobile.

What is the price of a cell phone with a week’s battery?

Source: AliExpress/reproduction

In terms of specs, the smartphone is essentially a big mid-ranger. The processor is MediaTek Helio G95, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with an SD card slot. The 6.7-inch screen uses an LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

At the rear, there is a triple set of cameras, where the main one has 64 MP and the night vision and macro sensors are 20 MP and 2 MP, respectively – the front has only 16 MP. The cell phone also comes with NFCBluetooth 5.0 and Android 12. The design is for few, referring to the famous “brick” cell phones, with straight edges, high thickness and raw look.

The Oukitel WP19 is available for US$744 on AliExpress, but we recommend caution when investing in devices of this type, whether for warranty reasons or reasons related to OS updates and security.