Melão São Caetano: The truth about the ‘killer’ fruit of diabetes | Tom Bueno

Pixabay The São Caetano melon is a fruit with a very different appearance from the melon found in the markets.

Those who live with diabetes, like me, are well aware of the challenge of keeping blood glucose under control. The treatment routine demands a lot from people and caregivers. And there are days when she gets tired, no matter the type of diabetes (type 1 or type 2). There are so many things to think about and do: monitoring, taking medication, insulin injections, balanced diet, physical activity… Not to mention the difficulty in accessing adequate treatment by the public health system or lack of money to maintain it independently.

Many diabetics get exhausted and want to give up treatment even though they know that diabetes has no “cure” yet. It is in this moment of anguish, fragility and despair that many people seek “miraculous” cures and recipes that promise to eliminate diabetes. I know exactly what people think and feel in this moment of fatigue and I’ve seen many people lose their lives for leaving the treatment prescribed by the doctor believing in something that science has not found.

I was on that day of exhaustion and fed up when I came across a video on the internet talking about “Diabetes Killer Fruit”. I confess that I watched it with my eyes full and, at the end, I asked myself: “will it be”?

Maybe if I didn’t have access to information and this wasn’t my work tool, I would have believed it right away, but I’m a journalist and I like to question and investigate every piece of information I receive. That’s what I did!

The fruit called the “killer” of diabetes is the São Caetano melon.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZe_ZhHuLWU



Of Asian origin, the species that grows as weeds on fences or land is rich in fiber and can be consumed as fruit, juice or tea. According to nutritionist Carol Netto, master in diabetes at Unicamp (State University of Campina), the fruit would have chemical properties similar to insulin, which would “have” a hypoglycemic effect, that is, to lower glucose. “There is no scientific evidence that shows the efficiency of São Caetano melon in controlling and fighting diabetes. Like any food rich in fiber, it can avoid the glycemic peak, but it does not mean that it is a cure”, she explains.

The endocrinologist Rodrigo Siqueira, director of the Diabetes Center of Rio de Janeiro, also reinforces the alert for the lack of scientific evidence about the possible fruit killed by diabetes. “We don’t have any scientific evidence that any fruit or tea improves or cures diabetes. Unfortunately bad people want to sell solutions that don’t exist by taking advantage of the suffering of others.”

Even if you wanted to consume the São Caetano melon, experts insist that people with diabetes do not stop taking the medications prescribed by their doctor. “Even being considered natural, the São Caetano melon can have side effects and should be avoided by pregnant women and during the breastfeeding period”, reinforces the endocrinologist.