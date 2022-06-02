Ministry of Health regulates distance care in the SUS

Online consultations, which became common in the private network during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be expanded in the Unified Health System (SUS). This Thursday (2/6), Minister Marcelo Queiroga signs an ordinance with the basic principles of how the teleconsultation service will be provided in the public health network.

The federal government already has pilot projects in the area that will now be expanded with the digitization of UBSs (basic health units) in 326 municipalities located in remote areas of the country. The idea is that people living in the interior of Brazil can have access to qualified specialists from any region.

“This will avoid unnecessary displacements and allow for better quality care for residents of areas that lack doctors”, explains Minister Marcelo Queiroga. According to him, the standardization is a legacy so that, in the future, all basic health units can count on teleconsultation services.

Resources

The release of R$ 14.8 million is planned for the UBS, considered the gateway to the public health system, to be equipped with the necessary tools for distance care. This includes an internet connection and information systems capable of securely storing and transmitting data.

The government’s intention is to ensure that online services have the same standard and comply with the requirements and ethical precepts of face-to-face services. Telemedicine was regulated by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) last May.

telehealth

In the Unified Health System, the online service is called Telehealth and will allow pre-clinical care, care support, consultation, monitoring, diagnosis and medical follow-up during treatment or after surgical procedures.

Occasionally, some actions along these lines have already taken place through agreements with hospitals and universities. One of the most important initiatives allowed doctors from top hospitals, such as Albert Einstein and Sírio-Libanês, to help hospitals in the interior of the country in the treatment of patients with Covid admitted to ICUs.

Another program considered exemplary is the remote electrocardiogram, developed in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

In addition to medical consultations, Telehealth at UBSs will offer distance consultations with psychologists and nutritionists.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.