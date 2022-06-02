Moto G22 quietly evolves in screen and design, but performance has regressed | Analysis / Review

The Moto G22 is the new basics from Motorola that hits the national market with a renewed design in a thinner body and a premium appearance. The company made some controversial changes, while improving other aspects. What has changed? That’s what we’re going to look at in this review.

The biggest change from the Moto G20 to the G22 is in its design. Now flatter and with a more premium look, Motorola’s basics look like a cheap cell phone from the Moto G line and are inspired by the brand’s most expensive ones. It got thinner and lighter, the biometric reader went to the side and the drop notch gave way to a hole for a selfie camera.

The screen is the same as before, whether in size, resolution, brightness level, colors or refresh rate. The sound also remains mono with good power, but lacks sound balance. Motorola continues to send headphones in the box, which helps to get around these limitations.