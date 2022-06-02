Moto G22 quietly evolves in screen and design, but performance has regressed | Analysis / Review

The Moto G22 is the new basics from Motorola that hits the national market with a renewed design in a thinner body and a premium appearance. The company made some controversial changes, while improving other aspects. What has changed? That’s what we’re going to look at in this review.
The biggest change from the Moto G20 to the G22 is in its design. Now flatter and with a more premium look, Motorola’s basics look like a cheap cell phone from the Moto G line and are inspired by the brand’s most expensive ones. It got thinner and lighter, the biometric reader went to the side and the drop notch gave way to a hole for a selfie camera.
The screen is the same as before, whether in size, resolution, brightness level, colors or refresh rate. The sound also remains mono with good power, but lacks sound balance. Motorola continues to send headphones in the box, which helps to get around these limitations.
The biggest disappointment is for the exchange of Unisoc hardware for the Helio G37, which made the cell phone slower in multitasking and games. It also scores lower than its predecessor in benchmarks. The battery is the same, but yields less due to less efficient hardware. The good news is that it still lasts all day and the new charger makes it recharge faster.
The main camera has evolved to 50 MP and records good photos. The front also received an upgrade and suffers less in dark places. The others are the same as the Moto G20 and only serve to break the branch in different situations. The camcorder records in Full HD with good quality, it doesn’t suffer so much from shake, the focus is fast, but the sound capture is only mono and muffled.
Is it worth buying the Moto G22? If design is important to you, it will be one of the best options in the segment. Now if you are looking for a cell phone with good performance, there are more interesting options. For more details, just check out the full analysis by the link below.
The Moto G22 was launched in April 2022 in Brazil by BRL 1,699but below you will find the best deals on the device: