Network goes to the STF to bar the 15.5% readjustment in health plans

Rede Sustentabilidade filed a precautionary measure in the Federal Supreme Court against the 15.5% readjustment in individual and family health plans authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency.

The party considers the readjustment policy ‘abusive’ and ‘oblivious to the perception of a retraction in the economic capacity’ of the population, aggravated by the pandemic. He still criticizes the fact that the announcement has the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In an excerpt of the action, the caption resorts to an analysis of the increases practiced by the ANS since 2000, taking into account the IPCA.

“By summing up the readjustment data, it can be said that individual health plans have increased by 541.96% since 2000, that is, a health plan that cost R$ 100.00 in 2000 will cost R$ 641.96 today. In turn, the accumulated IPCA is around 319.71%, that is, R$ 100.00 from 2000 is currently worth R$ 419.71.”.

The Network amends: “Until when will Brazilians have to put up with the huge weight of this specific health inflation? In a scenario where the average income of the population is decreasing, soon, all Brazilians will need to work just to pay for health plans, or, more likely, they will abandon private health protection, further burdening the, unfortunately, already staggering SUS”.

In addition to asking for the suspension of the adjustment, the Network demands that Bolsonaro and the ANS be summoned to explain the approval for the increase. It also advocates that the president and the agency present a plan to reduce the readjustments of health plans.