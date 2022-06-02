Network presents action in the STF for the government to explain 15.5% increase in health plans | Policy

The Rede Sustentabilidade party presented this Wednesday (1st) an action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) questioning President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the 15.5% increase in individual and family health plans.

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the increase last week, which was the largest since the beginning of the historical series in 2000.

The adjustment was approved by the ANS collegiate board. The calculation was also submitted to the Ministry of Economy, which agreed to the increase.

Understand how the readjustment in health plans will work;

In the action, the Network requests that the government respond within 48 hours to the reasons for the readjustment and asks Bolsonaro to present a “price reduction plan” for insurance within 10 days.

This Tuesday (31), the Social Affairs Committee (CAS) of the Senate approved the summons of the director-president of the ANS, Paulo Rebello, so that he can provide clarification on the authorization.

The increase approved by the ANS will apply to medical-hospital plans contracted from January 1999 onwards. The readjustment will be applied to plans with an anniversary in the period from May 2022 to April 2023 and will impact 8 million beneficiaries, 16.3% of a total of 49.1 million customers.

The annual adjustment is calculated based on changes in expenses with services to beneficiaries, intensity of use of plans by customers and inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In 2021, a negative adjustment of -8.19% was determined in individual health plans due to the drop caused by the pandemic in the use of medical services, with the postponement of procedures such as elective (non-urgent) surgeries and exams. This led to a reduction in the monthly fees.

The sector argues that the increase approved this year represents the transfer of procedures and completion of these this year.