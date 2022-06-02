News from France and Region

As of this Wednesday, the 1st, all philanthropic, state and municipal hospitals in the State of São Paulo will receive double the value of the SUS table for performing 54 types of elective surgeries covered by the Mutirão das Surgeries program, announced by the Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

In Franca, more than 13,000 people have been waiting for surgery for years. The expectation is to cover the repressed demand throughout the state, with an investment of R$ 350 million. In an exclusive radio interview diffuserthe executive secretary of Health of São Paulo, Eduardo Ribeiro, stated that there is a strategy with three fronts of action to “drastically” reduce the queue.

“The first is that all state-owned hospitals, as of today, are expanding 50,000 surgeries beyond the routine in order to speed up the queue. The second is for philanthropic hospitals and municipal public hospitals – all of them, as of today, will automatically receive two SUS tables for each of the 54 surgeries that are included in this program. The third is to count on the support of private hospitals.”

According to the executive secretary, the program will encourage the use of evening and weekend hours to intensify surgeries, which will be defined according to the waiting time. In addition, it will not only cover patients who are in the Cross queue, which is the Vacancy Supply Regulation Center.

“We will meet all the demand that exists in the queues. We have patients at Cross and at the hospitals themselves, who are not necessarily included in the wait. We will obey the chronological order of Cross, but also serve those in the queues of the hospitals themselves”, said Eduardo.

If the hospitals in Franca or the DRS (Regional Department of Health) do not have the capacity to meet all the demand, Eduardo said that it is possible for patients to be transferred to other regions.

“The character of the program is regional and interregional. There is no impediment, it is even a possibility to use the reference of a neighboring region to complement the surgical capacity of a region that does not have enough resources to face this demand in the period that we are dimensioning”, he said. “We also need to sensitize private hospitals so that they can engage and make up our supply network for these procedures”.

Last week, Unimed Franca, which manages São Joaquim Hospital, informed the GCN interested in participating in the task force, Hapvida, which controls the Regional Hospital, did not respond to questions.

State deputy Graciela Ambrósio (PL) announced this week that surgeries in the public network should take place at AMEs (Medical Specialty Outpatient Clinics) in Franca and Ituverava. 37,000 procedures are planned in the region.