Next generation of GPUs will need more efficient cooling solutions

With great powers come great energy requirements to realize the full potential that the boards have to offer.

If with great power comes great responsibility, when it comes to power usage in GPUs, great loads need to be accompanied by more efficient cooling solutions. Is what is currently on the market enough to handle the new generation of video cards?

Manufacturers of coolers and cooling solutions are already eyeing this and see this scenario as a great opportunity to encourage consumers to purchase new, more efficient products. This is what a report published by Digitimes this week shows.

Next generation of GPUs will increase demand for high-performance coolers

The news is encouraging for the manufacturers of these components. High-performance components require premium materials and engineering solutions at this level often offer good profit margins for suppliers. That is, it is good business for the industry to encourage faster adoption of GPUs that “pull” more energy.

Both AMD and NVIDIA are preparing to launch “monster” GPUs for the second half of this year. The company’s 5 or 6 nm GPUs are likely to require more power than current models — meaning a higher concentration of power — and heat — on a single chip. The scenario among NVIDIA GPUs is no different and cards delivered by partner companies can easily reach 600W of consumption.

What are companies preparing?

The DigiTimes report heard representatives from Auras Technology and Sun Max. In the case of Auras, the team is working on vapor chambers for laptops, but more details about what is being produced are kept under wraps. The Taiwanese ASUS is one of the companies that adopts similar systems in its notebooks, as in the models ROG Strix Scar 17 SE and Rog Flow X16.

Sun Max, in addition to being optimistic about the scenario ahead, highlights that it has already been noticing increases in sales volume and profitability. The company invested around $2 million in fan research and development in 2021 and filed hundreds of related patents.

How much we’ll need to worry about switching cooling solutions to suit next-gen GPUs remains to be seen. Neither AMD nor NVIDIA has officially commented on the potential of their cards. However, if I were you, I would keep an eye out for more robust solutions that should appear on the market in the coming months.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, Digitimes