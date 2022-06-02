PAHO warns of increase in respiratory viruses in the Americas, in addition to Covid-19 – News

Covid-19 cases in the Americas increased by 10.4% in the last week compared to the previous one, but other respiratory infections also recorded an increase in the region, warned PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) this Wednesday (1st).

“Countries must increase surveillance to monitor other respiratory viruses, not just Covid-19,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne said at a press conference.

Last week across the American continent, 1,087,390 cases and 4,155 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded, which represents a 10.4% increase in the number of cases and a 14% increase in deaths.

South America recorded the biggest increase in cases (+43.1%), and Central America, the biggest increase in deaths (+21.3%).

However, other respiratory viruses, such as influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in children, are also of concern to PAHO, the regional office of the WHO (World Health Organization).

Etienne highlighted that, since the emergence of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, in 2020, influenza infections have been “exceptionally low”, but in 2022 the flu virus has increased in circulation “and not only during the traditional flu season”. .





Mexico and Peru had a higher than expected number of influenza cases, and Argentina, Chile and Uruguay reported more hospitalizations than normal due to influenza.

Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic also record sudden spikes of the RSV virus in young children, who in some cases require hospitalization.

“Many places face the dual threat of a possible rise in influenza along with an increase in Covid-19 cases, which will put healthcare workers, the elderly and pregnant women at extra risk,” said Etienne.

“Some countries face a triple threat, with the addition of a wave of RSV in children,” he said.

Etienne emphasized that the same public health measures to protect against Covid-19 work to prevent the flu and called for vaccination against both viruses.