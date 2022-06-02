Physical therapist explains why you shouldn’t pee in the shower

It may not look hygienic and it is – at least – not healthy to pee in the shower. That’s what a physical therapist defends on her TikTok profile.

Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, who has a doctorate in physical therapy and specializes in the pelvic floor, told her 400,000 followers that there are two main reasons why urinating in the shower is not a good idea.

Credit: NDStock/istockPhysical therapist does not recommend peeing in the shower

According to her, humans are essentially conditioned to associate the sound of running water with the need to urinate, and if a person suffers from pelvic floor dysfunction, a condition in which bladder control is an issue, this habit can lead to leaks. urine triggered by the sound of running water.

This means that the person may feel the urge to pee while simply turning on the faucet.

“For some, this may just be a nuisance, but for people with any type of pelvic floor dysfunction, it can contribute to urge incontinence,” he explained.

@thepelvicdancefloor Reply to @gwas007 why you shouldn’t pee in the shower (probably part 1 of multiple?) #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner ♬ Similar Sensation (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

The second reason, according to the specialist, applies to people with a vagina, whose anatomy is not suitable for standing up to pee. That’s because they can’t fully relax the pelvic muscles in this position, not having the same level of support for the bladder, which can cause problems in the long run.

“In order to maintain continence (i.e. not peeing your pants at inappropriate times), the pelvic floor usually wants to remain contracted while standing, so to urinate in these positions, you have to bypass these normal continence mechanisms,” she explained to Buzzfeed.