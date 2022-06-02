PS Plus Classics Get Improvements on Japan’s PSN

Certain PS Plus classics weren’t performing at their best. After Sony released PAL builds, lower than NTSC on the service, the configuration of PS1 games underwent a change when they arrived on the Japanese PSN, with more fluid versions on PS4 and PS5.

The fact drew attention after a number of analysts and gamers publicized their experience with PS One games on social media. Digital Foundry, for example, criticized the Japanese giant after analyzing the performance of the games. Now, praise is emerging for the way the titles are running. Check out:

I’m happy to confirm that Japanese version of Ape Escape PS1 on PlayStation Classics for PS5/PS4 are indeed running the NTSC version meaning no 50hz or game performance problems compare to the other regions offerings 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/BPx4iuyTzx — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) June 1, 2022

The PS Plus classics are part of the Deluxe plan, which replaces the Premium option due to the absence of the streaming service in Brazil. Sony’s new subscription model debuts in our country on June 13th.

In addition to improvements in PS Plus classics, Japanese catalog has more options for PS4 and PS5

