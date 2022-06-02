Registration for the selection process of the Blood Center with salaries of more than R$ 9 thousand ends this Thursday | Goiás

The deadline for registration in the selection process of the Blood Centers of Goiás ends this Thursday (2). The selection is for hiring and creating a reserve registry in the areas of health and administration in several cities in Goiás. Salaries range from BRL 1,400 to BRL 9,700 (See the end of the text for available vacancies).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

To apply, the interested party must access the website of the Institute for Technological and Human Development (Idtech), responsible for the selection process, and register in the Candidate Area.

BDG vacancies: Check out the job opportunities in Goiás

According to the public notice, available on the website, the selection will consist of four stages: curriculum assessment, general and/or specific knowledge test, group dynamics, practical and psychological assessment and, finally, an interview based on competences.

There are ten vacancies for immediate hiring in the positions of biomedical or biochemical pharmacist, clinical doctor (1 and 2) and receptionist. As for the functions of nursing technician, nurse and hematologist, they are for the formation of a reserve record.

The functions are to work at Rede Hemo units in Catalão, Ceres, Rio Verde, Jataí, Formosa, Iporá, Porangatu and Quirinópolis.

According to the institution, all vacancies can be occupied by people with disabilities. As per schedule, the final result will be announced in July this year.

Check available positions for immediate hire

Biomedical or biochemical pharmacist

Ceres – 1 vacancy

Taiwan – 1 vacancy

Jataí – 1 vacancy

Porangatu – 1 vacancy

Taiwan – 1 vacancy

Jataí – 2 vacancies

The deadline for registration in the selection process of the Blood Centers network ends today

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.