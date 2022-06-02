Remember the 9 best villains of Super Nintendo games

No matter the segment of the game, it is undeniable: for a good plot or challenge to exist, the package must have a good villain in its content. In this regard, its form or motivation may vary, but we will always have as a result a confrontation that will generate satisfaction in the end.

With that in mind, we’ve put together in this list some memorable villains appearing in Super Nintendo games. Without further ado, check out the list (which may contain some spoilers, despite being old games).

1. Sigma (Mega Man X)

With the birth of a new saga for the blue robot on the Super Nintendo, Capcom needed to find a worthy opponent. The answer came with Sigma, leader of the Mavericks and their main opponent in several games.

Already in the first game in which he appeared, Sigma showed that there was no entry into the confrontation with X to let himself be defeated easily. Those with a good memory will probably be able to revisit the moment when he grows huge in his last form, having to use his spiked hands on the underside as a platform to hit his head high on the screen. Detail: only one weapon was capable of causing more damage to him.

2. Kefka (Final Fantasy III)

At first, Kefka’s look in Final Fantasy III didn’t give away much of his evil, but as the plot unfolded we realized that we were facing the greatest villain of a Final Fantasy seen so far (and many still consider him one of the best antagonists in the franchise).

Although the final battle against him (which some believe to be a recreation of The Divine Comedy) is not the most complicated, he has known how to provoke anger in players in many different ways throughout the saga – including poisoning a river and, of course, the classic and unmistakable laugh.

3. Washes (Chrono Trigger)

Lavos is another one of those villains that doesn’t have many lines (none, to be honest), and he earned a spot on this list for a simple reason: it generated varied feelings of revolt in the players. It is worth remembering that, due to one of his blows, Crono dies and ends up leaving the group for a while.

Of course, with so many years since the launch of the original title for Super Nintendo, many have certainly overcome that, but at the time this act certainly made the crowd even more thirsty for revenge.

4. Andros (Star Fox)

Star Fox emerged as a different game and ahead of its time when it was released. So it would be only fair that he also had a villain of the same caliber — and then we have our final showdown with Andross.

Confess: Did you expect to find a gigantic floating head as your last opponent in this game? Probably not, which only added to the surprise factor for many in this final battle.

5. King K. Roll (Donkey Kong Country)

King K. Rool’s motivations may not be the greatest to make him a tough villain, but he has merits to make our list. After all, in how many games do you remember seeing the credits start to rise, only to realize which enemy hadn’t given up yet?

6. Gygas (EarthBound)

Giygas is probably the most bizarre boss on this list, and one of the few that could possibly cause nightmares in many children who managed the feat of reaching this confrontation.

In addition to a scary format, this villain from one of the best Super Nintendo RPGs still needed a different strategy to be defeated. In fact, this is not so much the merit of the protagonist, but of Paula, who with her ability to pray managed to channel the necessary energy to, once and for all, put an end to the opponent’s plans for this game.

7. Culex (Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars)

Okay, Culex not the last opponent and not even the main villain of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. In fact, we are facing an optional boss that, in our opinion, should release a second ending in the game because of its difficulty.

Those who enjoyed the game at the time may remember that this guest who makes an analogy to the series Final Fantasy didn’t give Mario, Geno and company easy, requiring a little patience and a few good minutes of combat before giving up.

8. Baby Bowser (Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island)

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a game involving Mario and Luigi in their baby versions. So, to match this theme it was necessary to find a final boss to match, with the answer coming from Baby Bowser.

However, he didn’t appear on the screen in his cute form, but practically as a Megazord ready to end the saga of Yoshi and Mario as quickly as possible. Because of this, we are certainly facing another boss that provided a memorable confrontation at the end of this fun (and colorful) journey.

9. Mana Beast (Secret of Mana)

Let’s close our list with the final showdown of Secret of Mana. By the way, here’s a little clarification: the Mana Beast is NOT Flammiethe dragon that helped the trio of protagonists in much of the journey in this game.

Upon arriving in the tiny area for the final confrontation in Mana Fortress, the heroes are attacked by a blast of fire and, shortly after, a huge dragon appears before them ready to devour anything in its path. This battle becomes even more significant when we discover that, after defeating him, the Sprite that is in the group will cease to exist, leaving only the hero and the girl to tell what happened.