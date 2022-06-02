RUN! Xbox exclusive game is free to redeem during the month of June

It’s time to run to enjoy!

To celebrate Pride Month, Xbox is offering tell me whyexclusive game developed by Don’t Nod, completely free.

To redeem, just access the game’s page on the Microsoft Store and click on the “get” button. And ready. Really. It’s just that. The game includes all three chapters that tell the story of the twin brothers Tyler and alysonwho will use their supernatural powers to unravel their troubled past.

It is worth emphasizing that no need to be a subscriber Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Click here to redeem right now!

