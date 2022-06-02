Saúde confirms 1st death caused by dengue in Presidente Prudente in 2022; positive cases already exceed 1.2 thousand | President Prudente and Region

The Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance (VEM) confirmed this Tuesday (31) the first death caused by dengue in Presidente Prudente (SP), in 2022. The agency also announced that the city has 1,240 positive cases of the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The fatal victim was a 71 year old woman, who died on the 13th of May.

According to the City Hall, three other deaths are still under investigation, as they are still awaiting the official result from the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

According to VEM, there are still 4,171 cases under investigation, awaiting results. Another 1,287 records were discarded.

Dengue Support Center

To meet the high demand of dengue cases in the municipality, the Municipal Health Department provides the Dengue Support Center, which is located in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) of Cohab, Cohabão.

The unit works from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and serves patients with dengue symptoms, who can go directly to the site.

On weekends, patients with symptoms of the disease can go to Cohabão at any time, as the place works as a 24-hour Emergency Service.