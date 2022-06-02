Scientists discover why Uranus and Neptune are different colors

Despite being similar planets, Uranus and Neptune have different colors. For a long time, this question puzzled astronomers, but now scientists have taken another step towards understanding why this is so.

With observations from the Gemini Observatory, NASA Infrared Telescope Facility and the Hubble Space Telescope, the researchers developed an atmospheric model of the two planets. The results were published in Journal of Geophysical Research.

And the explanation for the different hue of the planets is in the atmosphere. The excess haze on Uranus accumulates in the planet’s sluggish atmosphere and makes it appear a shade lighter than Neptune. Uranus is pale cyan, while Neptune is blue.

According to the researchers, if there were no haze in the atmospheres of Neptune and Uranus, both would appear almost equally blue.

Despite the difference in color, the two planets are very similar in mass, size and atmospheric composition.

The model, developed by the scientists, also helps to explain the dark spots that can be seen on Neptune and hardly detected on Uranus. According to the research, the explanation lies in a deeper, darker layer.

