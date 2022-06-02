Scientists indicate what to eat to live longer







Berries and dark chocolate belong to the longevity diet Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

discover a good longevity diet has always been one of the main desires of those who love to live and want to prolong their expectations. It’s public knowledge – or at least it should be – that overindulging in industrialized, processed, fatty and sugar-filled foods can ruin your health. While betting on natural, fresh and homemade options is usually ideal for a healthy lifestyle.

But American scientists, Valter Longo, from the University of Southern California, and Rozalyn Anderson, from the University of Wisconsin, decided to go a little further. In a study published in the scientific journal Cell, the two led a veritable sweep of hundreds of articles and research on diet and longevity. And, in this way, they managed to put together the long-awaited longevity diet, with a menu and the right time to eat. Check out:

longevity diet

– What to avoid: Red meat. According to scholars, avoiding animal proteins, especially red ones, reduces the body’s inflammatory processes.

– What to eat in moderation: refined carbohydrates, such as breads and pasta; proteins (give preference to those of plant origin, such as beans and peas); fats (opt for vegetables too, such as olive oil, almonds and avocado); white meats in general, such as fish and chicken. All of these items can be consumed on the longevity diet, but with control and moderation.

– What to eat at ease: vegetables; dark green leaves; dishes made with whole grains; peanut; chestnuts; nuts; fruits (especially red ones); dark chocolate, preferably those without added sugar.

How to periodize the diet

In addition to deciphering the menu of the longevity diet, the researchers were also able to find the ideal time to eat. According to them, the recommended thing is to consume all the nutrients during a “window” of 11 am to 12 pm, so that, in the remaining time, the body can process everything, enjoy what it needs in the best possible way and discard what is unnecessary.

In addition, they also advise that, every two or three months, a kind of detox is carried out. The idea is to spend five days focusing on the consumption of vegetables and lots of water.

Finally, the scientists underscore the importance that the longevity diet, like any other nutritional strategy, must be tailored to each individual. Respecting your likes, needs, limitations and goals. Therefore, before starting a new food plan, it is essential to consult a nutritionist.

Source: scientific journal, Cell.