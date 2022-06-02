Secretary of Health delivers office after saying in audio that he controls the queue of those who undergo surgery in the public network in Luziânia | Goiás

Luziânia’s Health Secretary, Divonei Oliveira de Sousa, handed over the post after the release of an audio in which he says that he is the one who decides the order of the queue of surgeries in the municipality. (listen above) . After the exhibition, the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MP-GO) launched, this Wednesday (1st), a public civil inquiry to determine the content of the recording.

“If there are ten gallbladder surgeries, I do eight and two I do according to the process. That’s part of the game,” Divonei said in an audio snippet.

The recording was made by a public servant who was responsible for managing the schedule of surgeries and consultations, during a meeting between Divonei and the director of the Municipal Hospital of Jardim Ingá, Enilda Meireles. At the time, the secretary also said that he would remove her from the position because she disagrees with the way in which the choice of patients is made.

In a note, the now former secretary said that “there was never anything wrong” in relation to the regulation of surgeries during his term. He also said that he is a serious and honorable person and that he has always acted correctly. Regarding the audios, he acknowledged that there was a “verbal excess” within a “heated discussion” (see the full note at the end of the text).

“What happened was a verbal excess within a heated discussion with a servant that, taken out of context, could suggest misinterpretations. But that does not constitute, at any time, an error or irregularity on my part or on the part of the secretary of health ”, she said, in a note.

On TV Anhanguera, the director of the hospital, Enilda Meireles, said that the matter should be discussed with Divonei.

The 6th Luziânia Prosecutor’s Office reported that it will investigate the conduct of the then secretary and “the circumstances of the allegedly illegal removal of a servant from the Jardim Ingá hospital unit”. The MP will still investigate a “possible interference by the mayor and parliamentarians in the waiting list for surgical procedures”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also said that it will request copies of documents, agendas, charts, related to the list of all patients who have already undergone surgeries, as well as those who are still awaiting surgical procedure and medical care, from the direction of the Hospital do Jardim Ingá.

Copies of the inquiry were also sent to the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office of Luziânia, 7th PJ and 8th PJ for adoption of measures in their areas of activity, since they are criminal and health prosecutors. The MP also said that the investigation is confidential.

During the meeting where the audio was recorded, Divonei stated, at a given moment, that he is the one who defines the queue of surgeries. In another part of the recording, he says that he would remove the server from her duties because she disagrees and questions the way he manages the order of procedures.

“You won’t be making an appointment anymore. Who defines me. If you don’t agree, that’s not my problem”, added the secretary, in the recording.

The public servant’s lawyer who made the recording said that the client began to suffer retaliation for disagreeing with the orders of the secretary and the director of the hospital. In a note, she confirmed the authenticity of the recording and said that she had already communicated the fact to the competent authorities.

The Municipality of Luziânia said, in a note, that it strictly follows the criteria of regulation of the SUS in the services of the municipality and that an inquiry will be established to investigate the existence of any irregularity in order to take the appropriate measures.

Full text of Divonei Oliveira de Souza’s note

“In light of the latest facts related to the health department, I would like to clarify some points for the population of Lucia.

1) During my tenure at the head of the health department, there was never anything wrong with regard to the regulation of surgeries or in any other area. Even because of the commitment I have with God, with my family, with the population of Lucia and with the mayor, who is a serious and honorable person, I always acted in the most correct way possible.

2) Regarding the audios released: what happened was a verbal excess within a heated discussion with a server that, taken out of context, may suggest misinterpretations. But that does not constitute, at any time, an error or irregularity on my part or on the part of the health department.

Despite this, in order not to embarrass Mayor Diego Sorgatto, for whom I have the greatest respect and admiration for his life history and work carried out on behalf of the population, and so that no kind of inference about possible interference by my part of the investigation that is being opened to investigate the facts, I decided to hand over the position and leave the secretariat until the investigations are completed. This decision I have already communicated to the mayor of Lucia.

Finally, I want to thank all the expressions of support that I have received these last few days and reaffirm that, during the entire period that I was in charge of the health department, I dedicated myself to doing the best work possible, which has configured a visible improvement in the care of the health in Lucia and in the District of Jardim Ingá”.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.