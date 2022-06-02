senators defend compensation for drivers who violate the SUS — Senado Notícias

Senators charged this Wednesday (1º) the vote, by the Chamber of Deputies, of the bill (PLS 32/2016) that obliges drunk drivers responsible for traffic accidents to pay for the treatment of victims assisted by the Unified Health System (SUS). Approved by the Plenary in April 2021, the text awaits deliberation by the Chamber. The topic was discussed during a thematic session convened by to discuss the impacts of violence in traffic and possible solutions to ensure safety.

PLS 32/2016 was presented by Senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) and received a favorable opinion from Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES). Author of the request for the thematic session, Contarato recalled that Brazil loses 89 people a day as a result of traffic accidents — an average of three deaths per hour. In 2020, of the 33,716 fatalities from transport accidents, 1,352 were cyclists, 5,120 were pedestrians and 11,853 were motorcyclists.

— “Violent” and “insecure” are intense adjectives, but they lack the necessary force to describe the barbarism, madness and brutality experienced in Brazilian streets, roads and avenues. The numbers are staggering: more than half of the fatalities recorded in 2020 came from one of these three groups: cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists. They represent the most vulnerable categories of the road insecurity epidemic in our country,” said Contarato.

Senator Wellington Fagundes said that the approval of PLS ​​32/2016 would give more visibility to the problem of violence in traffic. The parliamentarian demanded even more investment in highway infrastructure, which account for most of the costs associated with deaths and disability caused by accidents.

— The issue of infrastructure, although it is a developmental agenda, represents a lot for the health and life of human beings. Traffic accidents and deaths also occur due to poor road infrastructure conditions. Brazil is a road country. Therefore, a poorly maintained road almost always results in serious accidents. On a conservative estimate, road accidents cost Brazilian society around R$40 billion a year. Accidents in urban areas cost around R$10 billion,” said Fagundes.

“It was no accident”

The thematic session was attended by safety experts and relatives of victims of traffic accidents. Elvina de Carvalho Littig, a native of Espírito Santo, lost her daughter and grandson in a disaster on a federal highway in September 2017. They were part of a German folk group that toured Espírito Santo aboard a minibus. The vehicle was hit by a truck, resulting in the death of 11 people.

‘It wasn’t an accident, no. It was an “accident” in quotes. It was the driver’s recklessness. His truck had over 100 tickets. The driver overtook a curve where he could not have overtaken. People are fighting for justice. It was a crime what happened to my daughter. The culprits remain at large, ready to claim more victims in traffic. Car is a weapon in the hand of those who don’t know how to use it. The right to celebrate Mother’s Day with my daughter was taken away from me,” he lamented.

Psychologist Juliana de Barros Guimarães is the scientific director of the Brazilian Traffic Psychology Association (Abrapsit). She recalls that deaths caused by traffic violence are a public health issue recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and warns of the emotional consequences of what she classifies as “a silent pandemic”.

— More people die in traffic than in wars or urban violence. Millions of lives are taken each year. Tens of millions of victims physically and emotionally. The impact of traffic violence has a high financial cost to the State and the population. But, in addition, we need to understand that the human being is the biggest victim of this sad scenario. It is impossible to quantify the suffering of each person involved or the price of the disruption of entire family and social nuclei. How to measure the costs of a destroyed family? he asked.

The manager of Traffic Education and Statistics at the State Department of Traffic (Detran) of Espírito Santo, Sheila Sibaldo Zambone, reinforces this concern and draws attention to another aspect of the problem. Often, the feeling of impunity drives victims and family members away from psychological support groups.

“For some, it’s just statistics. But for us they are lives. When I have a mother who lost a daughter, a life was taken there. It’s a difficulty. Psychologists make an active search, but families do not always accept it. They don’t always want to talk about that pain or come back to it. Impunity is still very high, and they do not feel welcomed by the State. They know that for the person who drank and drove, nothing will come of it. These families feel very wronged,” she said.

“Obstacles on the road”

Cyclist Luísa Lopes was a victim of this routine of traffic violence. Run over and killed in April this year by a driver with signs of drunkenness in Vitória (ES), she was 24 years old and a university student. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of accidents involving cyclists in Brazil increased by almost 60%. At least 13,000 lost their lives and another 14,000 went through hospital admissions that cost the SUS an average of R$ 15 million per year. The president of the Espírito Santense Cycling Federation, Marcos Paulo Silva Duarte, criticizes the lack of training of drivers.

— We suffer a lot from the lack of traffic education. Unfortunately, drivers see us as an obstacle on the road. It is necessary to reduce the speed and improve the cycling structure. In addition to having our infrastructure invaded by motor vehicles, we suffer from the lack of decent infrastructure. There are many holes and even poles inside the bike paths. This puts our greatest asset, which is human life, at risk,” he warned.

The National Road Safety Observatory (ONSV) is a non-profit social institution that develops actions to reduce traffic accident rates. The entity acts as an intelligence agency, which gathers information, conducts research and suggests actions for harmonious coexistence between people, vehicles and roads. Despite the effort, the president of ONSV, José Aurélio Ramalho, criticizes the fact that the content produced is not implemented by the government.

— The Observatory donated all the pedagogical didactic content from first to ninth grade. It is available at Senatran [Secretaria Nacional de Trânsito] two years ago, but we do not see the movement of a public body interested in implementing this. In the past, we listened to this speech that had no content, no material. Now the material is there, approved by Contran [Conselho Nacional de Trânsito], by Senatran and by the Ministry of Education. But we don’t see any movement in this direction,” she said.

For Luís Carlos Paulino, socio-educational coordinator of the Brazilian Association of Traffic Education (Abetran), the reduction of accidents and deaths in traffic necessarily involves the training of good drivers. The entity aims to “change the behavior” of drivers.

— Education is much more comprehensive and manages to reach further, where inspection does not reach. Traffic education has the ambition to convince the majority to comply with the rules. In a second moment, those who are not convinced by education would have to comply with the rule by virtue of inspection. The reluctance has to be broken by a rigorous and efficient inspection – she evaluated.

The Brazilian Traffic Medicine Association works to preserve life and reduce traffic mortality. The representative of Political Affairs of the entity, Alysson Coimbra, defends a change in habits and attitudes.

— We need to take care of the most vulnerable people: people on bicycles, pedestrians and people with some degree of reduced mobility. Discussion on the reduction of traffic circulation in areas with greater movement of people is urgent and necessary. The population urgently needs to have a perception of security: sidewalks, trees and lighting,” he said.