Sexual health is health! Research shows benefit of vibrators; learn more – 01/06/2022

Physician and scientist Alexandra Dubinskaya presented a study reviewing data on the use of vibrators to address pathologies in the female pelvis. The review noted the effect of vibrator use on sexual function, pelvic floor function, vulvar pain such as vulvodynia, combating urinary incontinence and suggested that physicians should prescribe the use of vibrators.

This review is important, as there is still a prejudice about the use of vibrators associated with the lack of knowledge of the models and how to use them. In addition, a survey carried out by the Prazerela institution in 2018, pointed out that 74% of women enjoy masturbation, and only 36% reach the peak of sexual pleasure with their partners.

For example, for women with difficulty or absence of orgasm, more intense stimulation of the clitoris can be an alternative, and the use of a vibrator can be an ally. Ignoring or not knowing this option can have several impacts on the sexual life of many people, as our society still speaks very little about the large number of women who do not enjoy vaginal penetration. Often this lack of pleasure is not related to a problem, but to the nerve endings of the clitoris, which are much more favored by the stimulation that happens directly to it.

To help, I will describe some of the most popular models of vibrators, for those who have never used them or for those who have used them and want to have more options.

Magic Wand or Magic Wand: they are a little larger than the most common vibrators, and can be used as massagers. It can stimulate different regions of the body including the clitoris. As it has a more characteristic shape, there are several vibration options and the possibility of massage for the whole body, can be an initial option, for those who are starting to use vibrators.

Bullet: are the smaller vibrators, in the form of a capsule or a small tube. The small size allows you to take it anywhere, for example, in your bag on a trip, in addition, the value of this model is usually lower, but with few vibration options.

clitoral sucker: is among the darling models of today, it has a direct stimulus to the clitoris with more power and intensity through a pulsation of air, there is nothing to worry about, it doesn’t really suck the clitoris, it only has a pulsation that gives that impression of suction. As its focus and shape is mainly for the clitoris, it works as a great option for those who have difficulties or take longer to reach orgasm. Currently, it is among the models with more options of intensity and vibration and for those who do not want any type of vaginal penetration this is one of the most favorable models.

Rabbit: It has the ability to vibrate, be penetrated and even stimulate the clitoris. As this model is a little bigger, it loses a little in the more subtle movements, but it gains in the vibration with penetration and stimulation of the clitoris.

Butterfly: It has the shape of a butterfly to be placed directly on the vulva, it can be used with panties, and some models can be used during the day with manipulation by the remote control.

Vibrator for couples: U-shaped can be used during vaginal penetration or vulva-to-vulva contact, creating a sensation for both people.

Personal: it is the best known model, it can be used both for penetration and for stimulation in the clitoris.

There are many options for vibrators, values ​​and formats, each one to adapt to a need, perhaps with a scientific work some people who have not yet tried it can know and understand that sexual health is health.

Did you like this text? Doubts, comments, criticisms and suggestions can be sent to: [email protected]

References:

https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/urology-meeting-news-women-vibrators-and-pelvic-health/

Gruenwald I, Lauterbach R, Gartman I, Aharoni S, Lowenstein L. Female Sexual Orgasmic Dysfunction and Genital Sensation Deficiency. J Sex Med. 2020 Feb;17(2):273-278. doi: 10.1016/j.jsxm.2019.11.001. Epub 2019 From 16. PMID: 31859236.