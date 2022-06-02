Silent Hill is remade based on UE5 and has a beautiful trailer

Amid so many rumors about Silent Hill, a fan-made production recently caught the eye after being shared on YouTube. Based on Unreal Engine 5, the first game in the franchise was remade and had an eye-popping trailer, highlighting the enhanced visuals of Harry Mason and the ghost town.

In addition to presenting 3D concept art of the game’s main scenarios, the video reveals gameplay scenes that impress by the level of revitalization. The screenshots showcase an expanded field of view gameplay system versus over-the-shoulder and detail improved textures in every aspect, including lighting effects, particles, audio and other technical features.

According to “TeaserPlay”, creator of the project, the Lumen dynamic lighting system was applied to the rendering and allowed the rescue of the “deep and terrifying” atmosphere of the original title. Additionally, the artists performed an “unusual edit” in Unreal Engine 5 “to induce a classic nightmare feel”.

Bloober Team refuses to comment on Silent Hill 2

Involved in Silent Hill 2 Remake rumors, Bloober Team declined to comment on its projects. Piotr Babieno, CEO of the studio, says that more news will be released “as soon as possible”, but does not deny the developer’s participation in a new game in the franchise. Click here to learn more.