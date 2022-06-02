Sonic Frontiers reveals over 5 minutes of raw gameplay!

Sonic Frontiers had already won a brief teaser trailer yesterday (31), with the promise that more news would be revealed in the near future. As a good sprinter, the blue hedgehog really didn’t take long and today we received a preview with more than 5 minutes of gameplay. Check it out below!

The material is being published exclusively by North American IGN, which released a very interesting video on its YouTube channel that presents a lot of unpublished resources, highlighting some environmental puzzles and collectibles, in addition to a good sample of how they are the visual effects and hero movement:

On social media, the public seems to have been divided between those who hated and who loved this first fuller look at the game. Part of the crowd was bothered by the somewhat empty scenarios and the art direction that seems to refer to fan demos made in the Unreal Engine. On the other hand, those who liked it — like me! — he even remembered the iconic opening of the classic Sonic CDin which the character races through green fields at high speed!

so far Sonic Frontiers is a success by at least finally giving us a game that can let us live out the intro to Sonic CD. We need to see more but this longstanding wish may be finally fulfilled for us. pic.twitter.com/lXQVfHCjNa — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 1, 2022

We probably won’t have to wait much longer to find out which part of the public is more correct in their expectations, since frontiers will be released later in 2022 with versions for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One!