SP City Hall again indicates mask in closed places

The City of São Paulo once again recommended the use of masks in closed environments, but did not return with the mandatory use. The decision came from a meeting between technicians from the Municipal Health Department that evaluated the indices of the pandemic in the capital.

According to the city hall, “the decision takes into account the increase in the positivity of rapid antigen tests [TRAs] for covid-19.” This is because, in epidemiological week 17, between April 24 and 30, the positivity rate was 4%, while on May 30, the positivity was 18%, informed the municipal administration.

The city also follows the state recommendation to indicate use in schools. In addition, personal protective equipment remains mandatory in health facilities and in public transport, such as buses, trains and subway.

São Paulo recorded a 251.8% increase in the total number of hospitalized patients with covid-19 in the last month. Between April 30 and Monday, 30, the total jumped from 56 to 197, both in common beds and in intensive care. Despite the increase, the number is still well below that recorded on January 30, when the outbreak of the Ômicron variant caused 873 hospitalizations.

“In addition to wearing a mask, it is important that the population completes its vaccination cycle. Both for the first cycle and for booster doses. Our posts are open daily and the vaccine is available to everyone”, explains the municipal secretary of Health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

The prefecture also stressed that the vaccine against covid-19 it is available for those who have not completed the vaccination cycle, or who have not taken booster doses. According to the survey carried out yesterday by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, in percentage terms, the state of São Paulo has the largest portion of its population with complete vaccination: 86.46% of its inhabitants.

The government of São Paulo released the use of masks in closed places in the state on March 17. At the time, the then governor João Doria (PSDB) explained that the decision was supported by a technical note from the Scientific Committee that monitors the situation of the pandemic in the state, which showed “a consistent improvement in the epidemiological situation in the state”.

The city government of the capital then followed the recommendation. At the time, to support the decision, the municipal health department highlighted that hospitalization rates in the capital of São Paulo were reduced.