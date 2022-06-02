SP City Hall recommends the use of mask indoors | Health

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Use of masks against Covid-19

The City Hall of São Paulo, after a meeting held this Wednesday (1st), between technicians from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) to evaluate the epidemiological indices of recent weeks, once again recommends the use of protective masks in closed environments and health units. schoolchildren, following the guidance of the Government of the State of São Paulo.

The decision takes into account the increase in the positivity of rapid antigen tests (TRAs) for Covid-19. In epidemiological week 17 (April 24-30), the positivity rate was 4%, while on May 30, positivity was 18%.



According to the municipal secretary of health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco, the recommendation aims to protect the population at this time of high number of positive cases for Covid-19. “In addition to wearing a mask, it is important that the population completes its vaccination cycle. Both for the first cycle and for booster doses. Our posts are open daily and the vaccine is available to everyone”, he emphasizes.

It is worth emphasizing that the use of the mask, correctly covering the nose and mouth, in closed environments is a recommendation. However, use remains mandatory in health equipment and in public transport, such as buses, trains and subway.

Valuing transparency, the numbers of deaths, cases and hospitalizations by Covid-19 are available and can be monitored daily on the Panel-19.