SP: Health Committee points out underreporting of Covid cases in the state | Health

Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil – 03.10.2022 São Paulo Health Committee says there is underreporting of Covid-19 cases in the state

This Wednesday (1st), the coordinator of the Health Committee of the state of São Paulo, João Gabbardo, said that the number of cases of Covid-19 in the state is much higher than indicated by the indices, since they do not include data from tests performed at home.

Due to this underreporting, the committee recommended that the population return to wearing protective masks against the disease in closed environments, such as classrooms, offices and cinemas.

“This last week, the increase was quite significant, we had a 41% increase in hospitalizations and we had more than 80%, 84% in the number of cases, and we know that the number of cases is much higher than that because many people are doing self-tests, buying at the pharmacy and these tests are not included in the statistics of new cases, so certainly the number of cases is greater than what appears in the statistics”, said the doctor in an interview with GloboNews

.

The guidance also comes amid a 120% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in May. In addition, 10 million people in São Paulo still have their booster dose delayed.

According to Gabbardo, the decision was also placed as a recommendation due to the difficulty of creating enforcement and fines. “If we want to make this mandatory, we will have inspection, there must be penalties, fines and at this moment we know that it is very difficult for the municipal health departments, the sanitary surveillance of the municipalities to be able to do, to have this function of supervision,” he said.

Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn, however, said that state management will not again enact the mandatory use of masks. “The measure will not be resumed in view of the indices that, despite having increased, are still very far from what we had at the peak caused by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, at the beginning of 2022. At the time, we had almost 11,300 people hospitalized, with 4,100 in ICUs,” he told the radio CBN

.

The City of São Paulo informed that it should hold a meeting today to evaluate the indexes of the last week and decide if the use of mask will be mandatory again or not.

The recommendation of experts from the government of São Paulo is that people who fall into the risk group for Covid continue to wear a mask even in open places. They also asked the population to complete the vaccination schedule with the booster dose for adults and adolescents and the fourth dose for the elderly and people with comorbidities.

