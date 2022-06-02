Startup launches “sex-to-earn” and promises to give cryptocurrencies to those who have sex

With the promises of Web 3.0 and its growth, more and more solutions wanting to embark on this wave appear on the internet. One of them is the possibility of earning cryptocurrencies and tokens to carry out activities, mainly electronic games, such as Axie Infinity.

However, a new startup is looking to go a step further and create a way to earn cryptocurrencies while having sex, or sex-to-earnas they are calling.

in the model sex-to-earn, as well as in play-to-earn, users need to complete missions and improve performance to earn cryptocurrencies, tokens and NFTs. The company SEXN promises that it will give these rewards to its users based on “how much effort they put into the act.”

Have sex to earn cryptocurrencies

As shown by Vice, SEXN offers “two of the indispensable things humans love most: sex and money.” The idea behind the company is that when it comes time for intimacy, whether with a partner or alone, users will start a performance timer on their phones to earn company tokens, the Sex Orgasm Token ($SOT), which should be released this week.

Depending on your performance, you earn more tokens, just like STEPN, only instead of running/walking… you know what you have to do.

The funniest thing about the whole situation is imagining the person having to ask the other to “wait a moment before turning on the money making app” during sex.

There will be four “modes” to earn cryptocurrencies on SEXN, according to the project’s whitepaper, each mode offers tokens at different levels and requires users to have special combinations of NFTs to unlock.

NFTs are illustrations of condoms and other sex toys. What catches the attention of some is that the quality of these NFTs is quite dubious, even for the artistic level of the sector, supposedly having invited professional artists to do the drawings.

👀Everyone pay attention to here!

🎉The final image of our NFT is finalized!

💪In order to pursue the most ideal image, we invited a number of painters to do nft painting at the same time, and finally choose the most someones one!

🔥Show them to you now! pic.twitter.com/rs9QvfP9Ns — SEXN (@sexnweb3) May 13, 2022

According to the description, SEXN will feature the following modes:

Coitus: For holders of NFT “Condom”; users will hit the start button on the app right before sex, and “the app will determine if you are having sex based on the biometric information from the sensors”.

Masturbation: Users wear a motion tracking wristband to earn tokens.

dubious project

And how will this be measured? It’s not yet clear, but the project claims it wants to develop a “wearable” device for tracking motion information.

It’s as scary as it looks. Not to mention that they also plan to develop the “Sadism & Masochism Mode”, which, they say, relies on professional evaluations for implementation methods due to “latent risks”.

At the moment, it’s unclear how real the SEXN project is, whether it’s actually a clever joke, a publicity stunt, or if it will ever live up to its promises.

Everything about this project raises suspicion, its information is very vague and its objective itself borders on the absurd, in addition to the dubious quality of its “arts”, enough red flags to make many question whether the project is really serious.