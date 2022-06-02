State of Play: View Time and How to Watch the June 2022 Event | Games

Sony holds a new edition of the State of Play this Thursday (2), at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The digital event will serve as a stage to reveal the first games in the PlayStation VR2 , especially Horizon: Call of the Mountain. In a statement, the company confirmed that the presentation will be about 30 minutes long and that it will also include announcements from partners. This means that exclusive titles from Sony’s own studios, such as the highly-anticipated God of War: Ragnarok, may be left out.

On the other hand, there are chances that games like Forspoken, Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6 will receive more details during the broadcast. O TechTudo brings, in the following lines, what to expect from June’s State of Play and how to watch the event live.

1 of 2 Despite the hype, God of War Ragnarok should be left out of today’s broadcast (2) — Photo: Disclosure / Sony Despite the hype, God of War Ragnarok should be left out of today’s broadcast (2) — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

Sony’s new State of Play will kick off the Summer Game Fest event season this June. You will be able to watch the live stream on the official PlayStation channels on Twitch and YouTube. The event takes place this Thursday (2), starting at 7 pm (Brasilia time), and will last about 30 minutes. It will be a little longer than usual, which suggests a considerable amount of ads.

It is also worth remembering that the recording will be available on official channels shortly after the broadcast ends. Finally, the PlayStation Blog should also be updated shortly after the main announcements of the night.

All that is known about the new State of Play is that it will feature the first titles on the way to PlayStation VR2, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality glasses. It is to be expected that a release forecast for the peripheral will also be released. In addition, several publishing partners are expected to be present with news about their games for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

2 of 2 Square Enix may announce the second part of Final Fantasy 7. Another sequel title of the franchise may also appear — Photo: Disclosure / Square Enix Square Enix may announce the second part of Final Fantasy 7. Another sequel title of the franchise may also appear — Photo: Disclosure / Square Enix

Square Enix has already stated that it is preparing to reveal news about the Final Fantasy franchise, which is usually exclusive to PlayStation platforms. This makes State of Play the most likely stage for news from Final Fantasy XVI and the second part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The RPG franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022, as Final Fantasy 7 celebrates 25 years since its release on PSOne. The second part of the remake had its production confirmed in 2020 and should be officially revealed this year, according to Square Enix.