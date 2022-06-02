State of Play: where to watch and what to expect from the event

As usual, PlayStation announced last week that a new edition of State of Play will be held next Thursday (02). As also happens with some frequency, the games that will be shown at the event were not revealed.

Among the few details we know is just the fact that the broadcast will last 30 minutes and that news of games in development for PSVR 2 and other projects by third-party developers will be shown.

And fan expectations are high, as the last State of Play, held on March 17, ended up pleasing most people. On the occasion, more than 20 minutes of unpublished gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to watch State of Play?

The broadcast of the event starts at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Thursday. The online event can be watched directly via PlayStation’s Twitch channel or YouTube (see video below).

What to expect from State of Play?

We could start by saying what not to expect from State of Play. To the disappointment of many people, the attraction won’t say anything about God of War Ragnarok, for example. The company made a point of pointing out that only third-party games will be shown, that is, there will be no DLCs or new games from popular franchises like Uncharted, Horizon, Infamous, Ratchet and Clank, Ghost of Tsushima and Gran Tourism.

Having said what not to expect, it’s time to speculate on possibilities. For starters, we know little about PSVR 2. The only game confirmed for the new version of the platform is Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Therefore, it is difficult to predict news about virtual reality.

Going to PS4 and PS5, one of the strongest possibilities is in relation to Square Enix projects. The developer has an excellent relationship with Sony’s consoles, having released titles such as Final Fantasy VII Remake as a temporary exclusive, for example.

That said, it is very likely that news about forspokenwhich will also be a timed PS5 exclusive and hits the market on October 11, 2022. Also, another strong hunch is that the Japanese company may show a new video of Final Fantasy XVIwhich was announced in 2020.

In terms of speculation, the most famous RPG series in history can win Finale content Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or yet Final Fantasy IX Remakewhich was listed in the GeForce Now listing leak.

Going to another Japanese brand, we landed at Capcom. There is a possibility that Resident Evil Village DLC will be shown and pragmatist. In terms of “dream”, fans expect RResident Evil 4 Remake.

Kicking high, after all, the sky is the limit, players keep a ray of hope to see news as supposed new Silent HillCastlevaniaMetal Gear, Dino Crisis and even abandonedwhich at this point is already looking like a collective delusion.

And you, how are your expectations for State of Play? Tell us at twitter of voxel!