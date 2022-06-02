‘Stopped to buy some popcorn’, says grandmother of girl shot in the head on the way out of school | Rio de Janeiro



Alice Rocha was shot while buying popcorn after school – Reproduction WhatsApp O DIA

Alice Rocha was shot while buying popcorn after schoolReproduction WhatsApp THE DAY

Published 02/06/2022 07:14 | Updated 02/06/2022 07:27

photo gallery Rio – 4-year-old Alice Rocha was shot in the head this Wednesday while leaving school when she was shopping for popcorn with her mother. The girl was hit during a confrontation between police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Investigations (Draco) and bandits in Taquara, in the West Zone. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Alice underwent surgery this Thursday morning and her health condition is considered very serious.

“Is it over there [a mãe] told me that he picked her up at school, stopped to buy some popcorn and was crossing the street to go home… When she saw her, the girl was covered in blood. She started screaming for help, and my granddaughter was already unconscious,” said her grandmother, Elaine Soares, to TV Globo’s ‘Bom Dia Rio’. The school where the girl studies is located on Rua André Rocha, in Taquara.

The girl was initially rescued and taken to the UPA of Taquara and, soon after, transferred to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, South Zone of Rio.

At the door of the health unit, the girl’s father said he still has hope. “It’s like a nightmare that is hard to wake up, but, thank God, she’s stable. Soon, she’ll be home with us. She’s a child very dear to everyone”, said Lucas Rocha.

According to the Civil Police, agents went to check a report of extortion at the scene, when they were shot at by criminals and there was a confrontation. After the melee was over, residents of the area reported that a child had been shot. The institution also said that one person was arrested and a pistol and a stolen car were seized. The incident is still in progress.

The Military Police reported that the command of the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá) reinforced the police where the crime took place.