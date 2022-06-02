Strawberry Full Moon: All About June’s Big Lunar Event

On June 14th, the strawberry-filled Supermoon will give us another spectacle — less than a month after the incredible total eclipse we had in May. This time, our satellite will not change color, but it may look a little bigger and brighter than usual.

strawberry supermoon

Also known as Supermoon, or “Perigean full moon”, the event is a full moon that occurs when our natural satellite is at its perigee, that is, at its closest approach to our planet. As the lunar orbit is slightly elliptical, there will always be times when it approaches and, in others, moves away (apogee) from us.

The Full Moon appears larger when closer to Earth objects, but it is pure optical illusion (Image: Reproduction/Garth Manthe/Unsplash)

The name Strawberry Moon is a designation used by the native peoples of the USA, such as the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota. Like many other peoples, they had different names for the Moon according to the months or seasons of the year, to indicate seasons or harvest times. In the case of the last full moon of spring (or first of summer), it’s strawberry picking time (in North America).

Despite the name suggesting something extraordinary, the Supermoon is not that different from the regular full moon. Sometimes it looks like we’re looking at an unusually large moon disk or brighter than other nights, but that’s just an optical illusion. When the Moon begins to appear on the horizon, we can see it closer to Earth objects, such as buildings, trees and mountains, for example. With this, our brain compares the size of objects and the Moon and creates the impression that our natural satellite is bigger than it really is.

To take the test, measure the diameter of the Moon with a ruler, stretching your arm and closing one of your eyes. Later, when the moon disk is higher in the sky, measure it again in the same way—you will find that the size remains the same. If you have a good pair of binoculars for astronomy, it is easy to see that the diameter of the Moon occupies the same space as the instrument’s field of view.

Is the Supermoon really bigger?

Comparison of a supermoon with a micromoon (Image: Reproduction/Vox)

Estimates suggest that some Supermoons were 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual, which is something to behold, especially if you already enjoy seeing the average full moon. NASA calculates that the Supermoon could be 14% larger and 30% brighter than full moons at apogee (known as micromoons).

There is still debate among scientists whether this difference during the Supermoon is noticeable to the human eye. For some experts, if you’re not told you’re looking at this perigee event, you probably won’t notice any difference compared to other full moons. For now, we still don’t have a definitive answer, as our eyes are not always very reliable.

On the other hand, there are those who say that, on Supermoon nights, it is indeed exceptional. This can depend a lot on the atmospheric conditions during the observation, as clouds or fog can considerably diminish the lunar brightness and make it more diffused.

The full moon itself will occur around 9 am on June 14th, so it will only be visible in other regions of the planet. Even so, at 20:00 on the same date, the Moon will be with a phase angle of approximately 8° and 99.5% illuminated – that is, almost a full moon. Just look for it to the east.

Strawberry Supermoon on June 14 at 8pm, near the constellation Scorpio (Image: Reproduction/stellarium.org)

Be that as it may, it is always interesting to observe and encourage family and friends to look up to appreciate one of the most incredible objects in our sky. Not infrequently this is one of the hobbies that lead many to study more about astronomy and science in general. By the way, take the opportunity to identify and appreciate the constellation of Scorpio, locating the red supergiant star Antares, just above the Moon.

Source: timeanddate.com