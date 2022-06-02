Taiwan restricts CPU sales to Russia and Belarus: only chips with frequencies below 25 MHz

With performance less than 5 GFLOPs, less than the processing of a PS2

More than three months have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and several economic sanctions in various segments have been made. This time, Taiwan announced that it will only sell chips operating below 25 MHz to Russian and Belarusian companies. These chips should offer performance close to 5 GFLOPs (less than a PS2)that is, the two countries will not be able to have any modern technology coming from one of the largest manufacturers in the world.

The decision came from the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, which published a list of items that cannot be exported to Russia and Belarus. This list concerns any state-of-the-art technology developed in the country, as well as instruments and machinery used to manufacture the chips.

Restriction goes beyond just chips

The ban covers items that fall into categories 3 to 9 of the Wassenaar Agreement, an agreement that concerns the export control of technological goods, among other things, in which 42 countries participate, being mostly composed of North America and Europe, continents that most imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

These groups concern electronics, computers, telecommunications, information security, sensors and lasers, navigation and aviation, marine, air propulsion and aerospace. According to DigiTimes, from now on, the two countries cannot buy items that have the following technical specifications:

Performance of more than 5 GFLOPs

Operate at 25 MHz or higher

More than 32 bit

Have an external connection with a data transfer rate of 2.5 MB/s or more

Have more than 144 pins

Have an operating delay of less than 0.4 nanosecond

In addition, companies in Russia and Belarus will not be able to buy any kind of equipment such as scanners, microscopes or any tools used to create chips and that do reverse engineering.

Taiwan is one of the largest chip and chip manufacturing machinery manufacturers in the world. So the two countries are no longer having the best and most up-to-date technology. With sanctions growing more and more, Russia wants to start investing in its own manufacturing, starting with 90nm lithography this year and reaching 28nm by 2030.

We currently have 5nm hardware like the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs coming later this year. TSMC, one of the largest smelters in the world, which is even Taiwanese, is already working on producing the 2nm lithography.

