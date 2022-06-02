Tatá Werneck tries to get health insurance to help actor Marcos Oliveira

After actor Marcos Oliveira, the eternal Beiçola of A Grande Família, asked for help on social media to take care of his health and have surgery, actress and presenter Tatá Werneck was touched and decided to help his colleague.

Tatá Werneck is trying to get a health plan for Marcos, who is 69 years old, and sent him a private message offering to help. The two worked together on the soap opera “Deus save o Rei” in 2018.

“She is helping me with the doctors, trying to see if she can get me a health plan,” Marcos said in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

In addition to her good humor, Tatá Werneck is known for her generosity. Rafa Vitti’s wife also usually contributes in several virtual crowdfunding to raise money for social causes, such as the families of Covid-19 victims. She also made a cash donation to help ex-BBB Lucas Panteado buy his mother’s house and contributed in the crowdfunding to the trans Juju Oliveira to remove the industrial silicone she has on her face.

Also in an interview with Extra, Marcos Oliveira explained that he is undergoing treatment by the SUS and that he needs to undergo surgery for the fistula he has in the urea. He said that, at first, he is in urgent need of money to pay the bills of the house where he lives, in Rio, and to buy food. The actor has been out of work since December last year precisely because of health problems.

“I need money to survive, pay my rent and feed my three dogs,” he said, releasing a donation number on Pix (Cel.:21 99915-8560 in the name of Antonio Marcos de Oliveira).