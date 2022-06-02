Tell Me Why is Free on Xbox and Windows Store, Probably Pride Month

Tell Me Why, Dontnod’s Narrative Adventure, Is Available free on the Xbox Store and Windows Store, likely to celebrate Pride month in June, although there’s still no official communication about it.

In this case, it would be a repetition of the same initiative carried out last year in the same period, in which Tell Me Why had already been offered throughout June.

Currently, the game seems to be available for free in its entirety, that is, with the possibility of obtaining all three game chapters for free.

Taking into account the content of the story, Tell Me Why is one of the most significant games, in terms of video games, to celebrate the month of gay pride, so it is not surprising such an initiative. In case you haven’t used it in the past year, we recommend that you go to the official Tell Me Why page on the Xbox Store and download it, also available from the Windows Store.

Following the typical style of Don’t Nod’s narrative adventures, in this case too, it’s about following a very well-constructed story, participating in it through significant choices for the continuation of the narrative. The protagonists are the two twins Tyler and Alyson, who find themselves investigating the family’s dramatic secrets, returning to their Alaskan hometown.

Tyler is a transgender character and his construction was carried out in collaboration with people close to his situation and specialists from specialized centers like GLAAD, with the aim of returning a deeper, more realistic and immersive image of the character. V