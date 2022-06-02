The impressive image captured by the Hubble Telescope in space; check it out – Metro World News Brazil

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on The impressive image captured by the Hubble Telescope in space; check it out – Metro World News Brazil 2 Views

A stunning new image from the American Space Agency’s (NASA) Hubble Telescope reveals details of the large frontal spiral NGC 3631.

As detailed by NASA, the object is located about 53 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Ursa Major.

A careful inspection of NGC 3631’s large spiral arms reveals dark dust lanes and bright star-forming regions along the inside of the spiral arms.

As detailed by NASA, star formation in spirals is similar to a traffic jam on the interstate.

Like cars on the road, slower moving matter in the spiral disk creates a bottleneck, concentrating star-forming gas and dust along the inside of its spiral arms.

As reported, this traffic jam of matter can get so dense that it collapses gravitationally, creating new stars (seen here in bright blue-white).

The stunning image captured by the Hubble Telescope in space

The file was recently shared by NASA on social media and ended up going viral.

Also according to the information, the image uses data collected from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

The blue color represents visible wavelengths of blue light and the orange color represents infrared light. Check record:

Text with information from NASA

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

eFootball 2022 (ex-PES): how to download on Android and iPhone (iOS) | sport games

eFootball 2022, formerly known as PES, arrives this Wednesday (1) for Android and iPhone (iOS) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved