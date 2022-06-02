the main differences and why they grow at this time

Priscila Carvalho – From Rio de Janeiro to BBC News Brazil

It is very common to see people scratching their nose, with a runny nose and complaining of difficulty breathing at this time of year.

In autumn, due to dry weather, increased soot in the air, sudden drops in temperature and more pollutants, allergies tend to manifest frequently and trigger problems such as rhinitis, sinusitis, bronchitis and other airway infections.

In winter, the emergence of these conditions are also common, but they are caused by viral conditions, which increase considerably with the cold. “A cold wave, in which people are already sensitized, close the windows and become more confined, (this) increases viral crises and the patient’s symptoms end up being greater”, highlights Marco Cesar, otorhinolaryngologist at the Cajuru University Hospital (PR). ).

But how to know the difference between all these diseases and seek proper treatment? Usually, the symptoms are very different and there are signs that can be noticed in the first few days of discomfort.

Below, we list the main inflammations and how to recognize each one:

Table of Contents rhinitis

Sinusitis

Bronchitis

Pharyngitis

otitis

rhinitis

Considered an inflammatory disease in the nose, which leads to symptoms such as nasal obstruction, runny nose and internal itching, it can be caused by several factors. When it occurs in the allergic form, contact with dust, animal hair and mites increases the risk of the disease.

In non-allergic conditions, senile or vasomotor rhinitis may occur, which manifests itself due to an alteration in the saliva. This is more common in the elderly and can cause the nostrils to run frequently.

There are also rhinitis medication, which is caused by the frequent use of medicines in the nose. “It’s a chemical and psychic dependence and the person is dripping all the time,” says Cesar, who is also a nose and sinus surgeon and an International Fellow of the American Rhinologic Society.

There is also a chemical rhinitis, with the presence of a lot of secretion. It usually comes from a case of the flu and also from variations in temperature.

To treat inflammation, the best way is to prevent the causes of the disease. In the case of allergic rhinitis, the ideal is to control and clean the environment, in addition to using antiallergic and nasal spray with medication, if guided by the doctor. When the disease is caused by bacteria, the use of antibiotics is recommended, under the guidance of the health professional.

Sinusitis

It is an inflammation of the sinuses that usually affects a person’s quality of life. It can be generated by bacteria, viruses and also by rhinitis. “Inflammation of the nasosinusal mucosa inhibits the movement of its specialized cells responsible for pushing the mucus towards the throat”, highlights Raul Zanini, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Albert Einstein.

Because of this, sinusitis causes blockage of the nose, thick secretions, dripping, pressure pain (which can radiate to the teeth), decreased taste and smell. In babies, it triggers difficulties to breastfeed and poor feeding.

The condition can appear at any time of life, however, it is more frequent when there are sudden changes in temperature and time with low relative humidity. Active and passive smoking, as well as particulates in the air due to pollution, also favor inflammation.

There are also changes in the anatomy of the interior of the nose, such as nasal septum deviation, polyps and the increase in nasal conchae (which are known as spongy meats) that increase the predisposition of sinusitis.

The treatment recommended by doctors can be with the use of antibiotics, but it can also be done with saline solution. The latter relieves symptoms and accelerates the recovery of the mucociliary, which acts on the defense mechanism of the airways. Inhalations, also with saline, can facilitate the exit of secretion from the sinuses.

In more severe and recurrent cases, a surgical procedure is necessary with a specialized professional.

Bronchitis

It is an inflammatory disease of the bronchi of the lung of a viral or bacterial nature. It is important not to confuse it with asthma, which is also a respiratory condition, but which causes different symptoms and is triggered by an allergic process.

In acute bronchitis, the patient has a lot of phlegm, cough, full chest and children are the most affected. It is also more common when severe temperature drops occur.

When the condition is viral, the recommended are fever remedies, nebulizations, respiratory physiotherapy and a lot of fluid intake. “When the condition is bacterial, antibiotics are recommended”, says Débora Carla Chong, pediatric pulmonologist and professor at the School of Medicine of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR).

Pharyngitis

She is the famous sore throat and is very common in patients who have nasal obstruction or who sleep with their mouth open. Usually, when they wake up in the morning, they feel very uncomfortable. In addition to this symptom, the person may have a headache upon waking up. The problem occurs even more in autumn and winter.

Pharyngitis can also be viral, which are frequent when we sleep with wet hair, get calm or walk barefoot.

They can also be bacterial, caused by the species streptococcus pyogenes. In this case, it is a sudden condition, common in older children, who are two years old. “If left untreated, the inflammation can progress to rheumatic fever, an autoimmune reaction that affects the joints, and can affect the heart and, in severe cases, the brain”, reinforces the pulmonologist. Treatment should be done with antibiotics, under medical supervision.

otitis

This type is characterized by ear pain and a lot of discomfort in the region. The infection can be caused by viruses, after colds.

Otitis is also recurrent in children and can be triggered by breastfeeding. When milk regurgitates, it goes into the middle ear and can cause inflammation. “It is the child’s first infection and occurs in the age group of six to three years of age”, explains Chong.

The most common symptoms are severe earache, fever, loss of appetite and local discharge. The most appropriate treatment is with the use of antibiotics and analgesics, under medical supervision.

Finally, there is still inflammation caused by the enlargement of the adenoid, a lymphatic organ that is located behind the nasal cavities and above the roof of the mouth. It impairs “communication” with the ear and nose and causes a lot of phlegm in the region. Treatment can be done with medication and, in more severe cases, with surgery to remove the secretion, as directed by the health professional.

