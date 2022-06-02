The rare cancer that has back pain as its main symptom

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects the blood system, mainly resulting in complications in the kidneys and bones — with symptoms that are difficult to differentiate from other various diseases.

The disease attacks plasma cells, a type of white blood cell, which has the function of producing antibodies to fight infections. Instead of healthy cells, malignant versions appear that multiply and start producing abnormal antibodies, known as M protein or monoclonal protein, which harm different parts of the body – and that is why the disease bears the word “multiple” in its name.

Patients usually feel, before any other sign, low back pain, a very generic symptom, which can be the result of a night’s sleep in a not so comfortable position, too heavy a workout at the gym or many other day-to-day factors. But that is also considered the main symptom of this rare cancer.

It was precisely this discomfort that led tradesman Luiz Fernando Fontenele, 37, to begin a long journey of examinations and medical consultations until he discovered the disease. “I was in a lot of pain and only seven months after suffering the first fracture did I receive the diagnosis. I myself raised the suspicion because I had read about the symptoms on the internet”, he recalls.

