UK confirms community transmission of monkeypox in country

Most cases are concentrated in London, reports British government health agency

Cynthia S. Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

Monkeypox outbreak hits mainly European countries



THE monkey pox is spreading from person to person in the UK, confirmed the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA). According to the agency, most cases are concentrated in the English capital, London, where 112 of the 190 cases have been detected in the country so far. Another data is that 111 of the cases are in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with other men. Only two cases are in women. Recent travel to other countries in Europe within 21 days of symptom onset was reported in 34 of the confirmed cases, or about 18% of confirmed cases as of May 31. “The current outbreak is the first time the virus has spread from person to person in England and where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the agency said. Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, and was endemic in regions of West Africa. The most common symptoms include sores and blisters all over the body, fever, headache, muscle aches and feeling down. So far the UKHSA has identified links to gay bars, saunas and the use of dating apps in the UK and abroad. “Investigations continue, but so far no single factor or exposure linking the cases has been identified,” the UKSHA warned.