UNA-SUS/UFG launches new course on digital certificate – News

Enrollments are now open for the newest Digital Certificate course, offered by the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFG). A member of the Educational Program in Digital Health at UFG, online training is free, certified and starts immediately. Enrollments can be made until April 24, 2023, through the link.

The implementation of Digital Certification in Brazil has brought confidence and legal validity to documents and transactions in electronic media. In this context, the Digital Certificate and Digital Signature are necessary elements to promote some benefits of the digital environment, such as the accuracy of information and the agility of services.

With this, it is possible to promote the expected effectiveness in Patient Health Information Security, a scenario in which health professionals and managers are trained and sensitized to use it properly.

With a workload of 10 hours, the offer brings concepts and reflections on digital certification and the importance of its use in the health area. For this, it addresses what digital certificates and signatures are; purposes; applications and benefits; and legal validity in Brazil.

To make the learning experience more dynamic and interesting, the video classes work with infographics, world map, flowchart, quiz, podcast, questionnaires with automated feedback and complementary material.

The idea is that, at the end of the course, the participants will be able to use the digital certificate properly and thus identify, unequivocally, people and health establishments in the context of integration with the National Health Data Network (RNDS), in order to promote the protection of electronic transactions.

Service

Digital certificate

Workload: 10 am

Target Audience: Professionals from all areas of health, as well as those interested in the subject.

Enrollment: until April 24, 2022, through the link.

